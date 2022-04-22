Racing Report 04-22-22: Next Gen Heads To Talladega, Where Penske Reigns Supreme

• Back from a well-deserved break during the NASCAR Xfinity Series off weekend, Riley Herbst is ready to get back behind the wheel of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang and pick up where he left off. After spending Easter weekend out West, the 23-year-old driver will now travel to the Deep South for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the ninth race of the 2022 season. Prior to the off weekend, Herbst earned back-to-back top-10 finishes at two of the shortest tracks on the NASCAR circuit – Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll now move onto the largest oval on the circuit – the 2.66-mile monster known as Talladega.

