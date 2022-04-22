Sabres Top Devils 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO