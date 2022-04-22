ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres Top Devils 5-2

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 1 day ago

The Buffalo Sabres topped the New Jersey Devils 5-2 last night in New Jersey. After a scoreless first period, Kyle Okposo...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres power past Islanders to 5-3 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres continue to play some of their best hockey of the season late in the year, getting another win Saturday afternoon, their fourth in a row, the longest streak of the season. They played strong in all three periods to take the 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. “I […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Islanders 5-3 for 4th straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres struck first and never looked back as the team picked up a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. It was their second-to-last home game of the season. The Sabres got their first goal 12 minutes into the game...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Bettor accidentally wagers $250 on Buffalo Sabres, wins $10K

A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning bring the boom in rout of Maple Leafs

TAMPA — Something has felt different about the Lightning the past few months. They haven’t been dominant. They haven’t had that familiar swagger. It’s that feeling when champions come down to earth. But in their 8-1 win over Toronto on Thursday night at Amalie Arena —...
TAMPA, FL
PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign goaltender Aaron Dell to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday night that they have reassigned goaltender Aaron Dell to the Rochester Americans. Dell served as Dustin Tokarski’s backup in Buffalo’s 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Craig Anderson was not available due to an injury, but is considered day-to-day. Dell...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Kyle Okposo
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Devils scoreless

The Buffalo Sabres are in Newark, New Jersey taking on the Devils for the blue and gold’s second-to-last road game of 2021-22. Tage Thompson sits four goals shy of 40 for the season.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Rangers, Oilers, Flames, Penguins, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we look at multiple New York Rangers players hitting milestones, Mike Smith and Connor McDavid leading a surging Edmonton Oilers, and the incredible duo on the Calgary Flames’ top line. Then we look at Jake Guentzel stepping into the elite group of active players for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Florida Panthers continuing to hit team milestones, Alex Ovechkin reaching multiple more impressive milestones, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

NHL roundup: Panthers win 13th straight game

April 24 - Brandon Montour scored at 2:26 of overtime and the Florida Panthers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won a franchise-record 13th consecutive game. Montour scored his 10th goal of the season when he poked the puck past goaltender Jack...
NHL
NHL

The Love Affair Between Swiss Hockey Fans and Roman Josi

Predators Captain Set to Return Home to Bern During NHL Global Series Challenge in October. Raffi Jenzer, a computer programmer, was sitting in the stands at Thun's historic hockey rink. Down on the ice he was following the action; with particular attention to his son, Levin, a 13-year-old skating with HC Thun's under-15 team.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#The New Jersey Devils
WGR550

Sabres beat Islanders in chippy battle

The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to a season-best four games on Saturday afternoon with a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabre Owen Power Scores Amazing First Career Goal

The Buffalo Sabres are getting closer to wrapping up their season and while they won't be in the playoffs this year, this team is still giving fans plenty to cheer about. Last year's first overall pick in the NFL draft Owen Power continues to impress the fans, coaches, and other Buffalo Sabre players with his play.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres recall veteran goalie Aaron Dell

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday morning that they have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans of the AHL ahead of their game at home against the New York Islanders. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, goaltender Craig Anderson had left practice early on Friday, apparently necessitating the move for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

For Sabres fan, bet placed in error pays off big

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What started out as a mistake with a wager placed in error, and which he presumed he would end up regretting, turned into a big payday for a North Buffalo man. Bob Zielonka is a Buffalo Sabres fan who enjoys placing an occasional wager online, usually...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres Claim Victory v. Devils in Dueling Rookie Firsts | GAME STORY

Two rookie defensemen picked up their first-NHL goal in the contest, one for each team. A pair of rookie defensemen - New Jersey's Nikita Okhotiuk and Buffalo's Owen Power - each scored their first-career NHL goals, but it was the Power's Sabres that edged out the Devils, 5-2, Thursday night at Prudential Center.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy