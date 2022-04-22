ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Fitness Opens in Johns Creek at Brookwood Marketplace

 4 days ago

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is now open in Johns Creek. The center is in Brookwood Marketplace, located at 2615 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee. Members can join during the club’s Grand Opening Sale for only $1 down and $10 a month, with no commitment until Tuesday, May 10.

"We are excited to bring our Judgement Free fitness experience to the Johns Creek community,” said Regional Director Timothy Morrissette of Alder Partners, LLC, an independent franchisee of Planet Fitness. “We offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level, into our friendly, comfortable and non-intimidating environment. We encourage the Johns Creek community to visit our brand-new location and see what our Judgement Free Zone® is all about.”

The 20,000 square-foot club offers state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers, showers and more. The club also offers PF 360, a small group training solution that gives users fun, unlimited ways to exercise with customization and a wide range of specific training stations, combining several popular total-body dynamic exercises. The club is open and staffed Monday at 12 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day and access to all 2,220+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as massage beds and chairs, tanning and more – all for only $1 down and $22.99 a month plus tax.

Planet Fitness’ top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

· Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

· A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

· Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

· Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

The brand is continuing to bring its Judgement Free Zone® to even more locations in the coming years. Planet Fitness plans to expand its footprint in the greater Atlanta area, building additional clubs in seven counties in and around the city. “We are always on the search for new neighborhoods to introduce to our judgement free environment, especially knowing how essential fitness is to local communities,” said Director of Development Kass McInnis of Alder Partners, LLC, an independent franchisee of Planet Fitness. “Along with health and wellness, our fitness centers bring jobs and additional foot traffic to adjacent businesses wherever we open.”

For more information or to become a member online, please visit PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Planet Fitness

