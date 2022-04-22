ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, TX

Former Aggie LB Miller Reportedly Being Sued Over Explicit Photo

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11upWF_0fHDxDSg00

It's unknown how the lawsuit will affect Miller's ability to participate in offseason programs with the Bills

Former Texas A&M linebacker and reigning NFL champion Von Miller might still be riding high from his now-former team's Super Bowl LVI win this past February. But now he finally might have something to take his mind off that.

The current Buffalo Bills star is being sued for allegedly distributing a sexually explicit photograph of a woman he was in a previous relationship with, according to TMZ Sports .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcKvx_0fHDxDSg00

Von Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09O89l_0fHDxDSg00

Von Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJFum_0fHDxDSg00

Von Miller

Jon Hauge, Press Register

Miller and the unnamed plaintiff took private photos with each other with the understanding that they would never be shared outside of their relationship per court documents obtained by TMZ.

It's claimed, however, that Miller distributed a photo of her to "two well-known celebrities" in May of 2020. The woman cites rage and jealousy as Miller's motives.

The court documents also allegedly stated that Miller had unkind words included with the photo, “This the b—- you want? You can have her dawg.”

Von Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwkZB_0fHDxDSg00

Von Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WlIG_0fHDxDSg00

Von Miller

The woman's attorney thinks this should be a teachable moment for people who want to date celebrities:

“This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the lawsuit reads. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law, and Miller’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

The former Aggies linebacker signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason after helping the Los Angeles Rams win their first Super Bowl, the second in franchise history. The first came while the franchise was based in St. Louis.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played for A&M from 2007-2010 and registered 181 total tackles, 33 sacks, and one interception during that time. He was just elected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame .

There's no indication yet that the lawsuit will affect any offseason workouts or training camp with the Bills.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast on your favorite podcast app or on YouTube .

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Star Von Miller Is Reportedly Getting Sued

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller might deal with some legal trouble this offseason. According to TMZ Sports, the two-time Super Bowl champion is being sued for allegedly distributing a sexually explicit photograph of a woman he used to be in a relationship with. Per court documents obtained by TMZ,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
NBC News

NBA player's former assistant sentenced to 70 months in prison in $4.7 million theft

A former personal assistant for an NBA player was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for stealing $4.7 million from the retired athlete, federal officials said. Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, of Superior, Colorado, was also sentenced Tuesday to five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.Kritza was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $4,794,874 to the ex-professional athlete who was not named.
SUPERIOR, CO
NBC Sports

Former Clippers standout Freeman Williams dies

At Portland State, Freeman Williams scored the second-most points in Division I college basketball history (behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich). Williams later played Duck Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump.”. Between, Williams had a nice NBA career. Williams, who had an eclectic and distinguished basketball experience, died...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggie Lb Miller#Buffalo Bills#Tmz Sports
thecomeback.com

Kyler Murray gives telling statements on future with Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s future with the team has been a big topic of discussion this NFL offseason. Murray released a statement earlier this offseason that said the team needs to prioritize building around him, as well as paying him accordingly for what he has done for the team.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots might make another change to their receiving corps fairly soon. Earlier this month, the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That acquisition has pushed N’Keal Harry further down the depth chart. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo recently spoke to Harry’s...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Clear Statement

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been active on social media today, responding to a number of narratives about him. One of the subjects Murray addressed was the possibility of him leaving the Cardinals. Arizona has yet to offer Murray the contract extension he is looking for, fueling speculation that he could ask for a trade at some point.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
BET

Woman Charged In Crash Death Of Former NBA Player Galen Young

A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Galen Young a former college and NBA player who was found dead in the home. According to the Associated Press, 19-year-old Miracle Renee Rutherford was indicted in the death of...
MEMPHIS, TN
UPI News

NFL to file motion to move ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration

April 21 (UPI) -- The NFL intends to file a motion to move former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit to arbitration. In a court filing Thursday, the league denied the discrimination claims and said it wants to shift the suit into arbitration, "or in the alternative, dismiss the amended complaint." The NFL noted that the allegations must face arbitration as part of the employment agreement with the league and its teams.
NFL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
692
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy