Pennsylvania State

Governor Wolf's climate change plan to take effect this weekend

By Kdka News Staff
 1 day ago

The centerpiece of Governor Tom Wolf's plan to fight climate change is set to take effect this weekend.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania will become the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon-pricing policy when a legislative agency publishes the governor's carbon-pricing rule on power plants.

Coal and natural gas power plants will be required to buy allowances for every ton of carbon dioxide emitted. It might be a short-lived victory.

A hearing is scheduled early next month on a petition by Senate Republicans to put the rule on hold while courts consider lawsuits to overturn it.

Governor Wolf’s term ends in eight months and he could be replaced by someone who opposes the policy.

Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

