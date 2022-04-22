ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I won't change my vision": Erik Ten Hag Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of Manchester United Takeover.

United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiI7k_0fHDx88I00

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has promised to stick to his guns ahead of taking over a dressing room famed for their egos and tantrums.

The Dutchman arrives at Old Trafford surrounded by excitement and fanfare, however, has come under question over his ability to handle the big names in football, a task Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick have all found difficult over recent years.

Major issues have circled both Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo over recent seasons, with the former clashing frequently with Mourinho prior to his sacking, while Ronaldo's status in the dressing room has sparked a vicious power struggle of late.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Trouw , Ten Hag laughed off speculation he would stuggle, explaining: "I think I can [deal with big name footballers], but I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision. I will tell them their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is."

He continued: "I make demands in advance before I arrive. If the club doesn't grand them I won't take the job. I am the one responsible, I am the one who will get judged by results.

"I don't want to be a ruler, I will work together, but having a say in transfers is a condition for me.

"I think that with me in charge.. I made Ajax play the Ajax way. With always the intention to play great, and to play good. With adventure and beauty. There is a bigger winning mentality here now."

Daily Mail

Man United midfielder Fred hails the arrival of 'world class' Erik ten Hag and admits 'we need to get back to being the huge club that we are' as he becomes the first Old Trafford player to break their silence on the new boss

Fred has become the first Manchester United player to break their silence on the new boss, labelling Erik ten Hag a 'world class' manager. Ten Hag was confirmed as Red Devils manager on Thursday morning, signing a three-year deal with an option for a fourth to become the fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo trains alongside his team-mates for the first time since the Manchester United star announced the tragic death of his baby son... raising the possibility that he could be ready to play against Arsenal on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train alongside his Manchester United team-mates for the first time since he announced the tragic death of his newborn baby son. The Portuguese star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday night, adding that only the birth of a healthy twin baby girl gave them 'the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Dutchman
SkySports

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United appoint Ajax boss as new manager

Manchester United have appointed Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. Sky Sports News reported on March 31 Ten Hag was in pole position to land the job over Mauricio Pochettino, with sources close to the manager and Ajax revealing compensation is below £2m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

