ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4af5_0fHDx04U00

( The Hill ) — The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday posted four pages of examples from math textbooks that have been banned from classrooms citing “ prohibited topics ” such as “references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,” according to multiple reports .

In addition to the four pages that the Florida agency posted as examples, The New York Times was able to acquire additional pages from Florida school districts of math textbooks that were banned.

The Times notes that the Florida Education Department was not specific in its guidelines of what constitutes a violation and warrants a ban, so it cannot confirm for certain that the pages it obtained are what caused the ban.

Most of the banned books did not mention race at all, but several of them contained examples of SEL, which the Education Department seeks to block, the Times reports.

Social Emotional Learning is a concept that teaches students how to “manage their emotions, develop empathy, solve problems and make decisions,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

One page from a textbook acquired by the New York Times depicts a math word problem that also shows children how to support a friend who is worried about crossing a bridge in a jungle by instilling confidence in him.

Florida cites critical race theory references among reasons for rejecting 54 math textbooks

A page in a textbook shared by the Florida agency, which was on the subject of polynomials, depicts a racial implicit association test and how people score on the test on average based on racial bias. The example shows students how the math for determining the level of bias on the test is done.

While SEL was once thought of as a noncontroversial topic of instruction, some right-wing activists have rallied against the method in the state, according to the Times.

“The intention of SEL is to soften children at an emotional level, reinterpret their normative behavior as an expression of ‘repression,’ ‘whiteness,’ or ‘internalized racism,’ and then rewire their behavior according to the dictates of left-wing ideology,” said Chris Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the Times reports.

Stephanie M. Jones, a developmental psychologist and expert on social-emotional learning at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, pushed back on that assessment to the Times.

“Feelings arise all the time — they arise when we’re doing work at our offices, and when kids are learning things,” she said. “It makes sense to try and engage those feelings or grapple with them in order to be more effective at the thing we’re doing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

One year-old dies in wreck, driver charged

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday. Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Social Emotional Learning#The New York Times#Sel#The Education Department#The Tampa Bay Times
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy