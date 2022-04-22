ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue center Zach Edey returns for junior season

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
WEST LAFAYETTE - Zach Edey made official what was expected - Purdue's center is returning for his junior season.

The 7-foot-4 Edey announced his decision on social media Friday.

"I'm not leaving. Year three starts now," Edey posted on his Instagram account.

Edey had the option of declaring for the NBA Draft and gaining feedback but has elected to focus on preparing for the 2022-23 season on campus with his teammates. He's been going through individual drills since workouts started back up this month.

The native of Toronto was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and honorable mention All-American (AP) after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 19.0 minutes.

Edey will be in the discussion for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year heading into next season.

He led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally in field goal percentage (64.8%) – the fifth-best single-season percentage in program history.

Edey recorded 11 double-doubles on the season and was named to the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 15 points in wins over North Carolina and Villanova in November.

In February, he totaled a career-high 25 points against Michigan State and scored 20 or more points in nine games. He will carry a streak of 17 straight games in double-figures into next season.

As of Friday, here's a look at Purdue's 2022-23 roster:

Senior: Matt Frost

Juniors: Mason Gillis, Brandon Newman, Zach Edey, Chase Martin, Ethan Morton, Carson Barrett

Caleb Furst

Freshmen: Brian Waddell (RS), Trey Kaufman-Renn (RS), Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Camden Heide, William Berg

Comments / 0

The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue guard announces transfer to A-SUN program

Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
The Spun

Ohio State Player Reportedly Returning For 7th Season

Ohio State’s backcourt won’t have to worry about a lack of experience next season. On Friday, it was announced that Seth Towns is returning to the Buckeyes for his seventh season of college basketball. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch was first to report that Towns is returning...
WTHI

Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal

The former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University star has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. Porter withdrew his name from the portal last season and ended up having a breakout season with the Shockers. The Junior Guard lead Wichita State in Assists, Steals and Blocks per game in 2021-22.
NBC4 Columbus

1-on-1 with Seth Towns about returning to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns spoke with NBC4 on Saturday at the Classic for Columbus to discuss his decision to return to Ohio State for a third season. You can watch his interview in the video player above. The Northland High School product missed all of last season with a back […]
Niles Daily Star

Roadrunners sign Morris out of Simeon High School in Chicago

DOWAGIAC — Aviyon Morris, of powerhouse Simeon High School in Chicago, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at Southwestern Michigan College for Men’s Basketball Coach Rodell Davis. “Aviyon is a true leader who has helped...
WNDU

Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Skies might have been clear, but the Irish were shaking down the thunder this afternoon at the 91st edition of the glorified scrimmage. The sun was shining on the Golden Dome as over 33,000 Irish fans were in attendance to watch a preview of the 2022 Notre Dame football team.
FOX59

The Little 500 returns to IU packed with fans and void of restrictions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After two years without fans the famous Little 500 returns this week to Indiana University’s Bloomington campus. The annual tradition has been void of cheer due for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the women took to the course before a packed house at Bill Armstrong Stadium. IU […]
WANE 15

Blackhawk’s Leininger, Pickett sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of baseball standouts at Blackhawk Christian High School made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon as seniors Seth Leininger (Indiana Tech) and Clay Pickett (Manchester University) signed their letter of intent.
The Daily Telegram

Siena Heights women's lacrosse falls in WHAC final

SOUTHFIELD — Siena Heights gave all top-ranked Lawrence Tech could handle in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship game, but the Blue Devils rallied late for a the 15-14 win. The Saints (10-8) led 5-3 with 2:37 left in the first quarter, but Lawrence Tech scored the final goals to...
WLFI.com

Harrison baseball ties two game series with McCutcheon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison was able to tie McCutcheon in a two-game series. McCutcheon won the first game 7-6, but the Raiders came back on Thursday and took the second game 6-4. It was a hard-fought battle from both teams. Harrison took the early lead in the first...
WANE 15

Cinderella run ends for Mastodons men’s volleyball

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
The Spun

Report: How Much Notre Dame Is Paying Tennessee State

Earlier this month, Notre Dame announced a significant departure from the football program’s past. Over the past few years, more football programs have been scheduling games against HBCU programs. However, Notre Dame strayed away from those in the past – until now. The Fighting Irish will face off...
The Herald-Times

From Abram to Zhang, high school track is off to a fast start for Bloomington area schools

With less than a month to go in the track and field season until sectional week, here's a look back and a glance at what to look forward to with May right around Turn 4. The seniors on the Mustangs girls' team picked up a nice bookend on their careers with another win at the 13-team Park Tudor Showcase. Edgewood won the title in 2019 and came up just a few points short in 2020, so it's been a meet where things have gone well for this group.
