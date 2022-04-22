Purdue center Zach Edey returns for junior season

WEST LAFAYETTE - Zach Edey made official what was expected - Purdue's center is returning for his junior season.

The 7-foot-4 Edey announced his decision on social media Friday.

"I'm not leaving. Year three starts now," Edey posted on his Instagram account.

Edey had the option of declaring for the NBA Draft and gaining feedback but has elected to focus on preparing for the 2022-23 season on campus with his teammates. He's been going through individual drills since workouts started back up this month.

The native of Toronto was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and honorable mention All-American (AP) after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 19.0 minutes.

Edey will be in the discussion for Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year heading into next season.

He led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally in field goal percentage (64.8%) – the fifth-best single-season percentage in program history.

Edey recorded 11 double-doubles on the season and was named to the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 15 points in wins over North Carolina and Villanova in November.

In February, he totaled a career-high 25 points against Michigan State and scored 20 or more points in nine games. He will carry a streak of 17 straight games in double-figures into next season.

As of Friday, here's a look at Purdue's 2022-23 roster:

Senior: Matt Frost

Juniors: Mason Gillis, Brandon Newman, Zach Edey, Chase Martin, Ethan Morton, Carson Barrett

Caleb Furst

Freshmen: Brian Waddell (RS), Trey Kaufman-Renn (RS), Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Camden Heide, William Berg