Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Set to Be Dropped Against Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to be dropped by Ralf Rangnick against Arsenal due to recent performances as well as recent personal events, according to a report.

Maguire has been the United captain since life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has been prone to criticism by many different pundits and supporters alike.

Rangnick may be set to make a big call ahead of a huge game for United this weekend in the clubs race for the top four.

According to The Athletic via InsideFutbol , “The Manchester United captain is not expected to be in the starting eleven when they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

The centre-back is likely to be dropped to the bench as the interim Manchester United boss looks set to take a tough call.”

The report continues with… “Maguire is now facing an uphill battle to win back the hearts of the Manchester United fans and will have to convince incoming manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season.”

With Maguire set to be dropped from the squad against Arsenal it may open up the opportunity for Rangnick to heavily rotate his defence.

