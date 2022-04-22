ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg selected as a Safe Routes to School grant recipient. These are the impacted schools

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 1 day ago
GALESBURG — The city of Galesburg has been awarded a Safe Routes to School grant to improve sidewalks near two District 205 schools.

This week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Safe Routes to School grant recipients, including a City of Galesburg project for new sidewalks near Lombard and King schools. Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the Safe Routes to School program provides funding for local projects that help support the health and safety of children walking and biking to school.

Fixing Galesburg's streets:Galesburg has these 11 roadway construction projects planned for 2022

The city of Galesburg submitted a grant application in the fall of 2021 for a proposed project for new sidewalks, crossings, and ADA curbs and ramps near King Elementary School and Lombard Middle School. This includes replacing existing sidewalk and installing new curb ramps on Locust Street, between Clay Street and Webster Street, and on Conger Street, between Farnham and Locust Street. New sidewalks will also be installed on Indiana Avenue and Clay Street, between Grand Avenue and Farnham Street. The total project cost for construction is estimated at $301,342 with the grant funded portion being $250,000 and the City’s share being $51,342.

“We are pleased to be selected for a Safe Routes to School grant,” said Wayne Carl, Director of Public Works for the City of Galesburg. “This is a very nice project for the area, which improves the sidewalks in areas adjacent to both King Elementary and Lombard Middle School, increasing safety for kids walking to and from school.”

Galesburg was one of 57 projects selected for funding, out of 102 applications for the Safe Routes to School program from across the state. A complete list of projects awarded is available at www.idot.illinois.gov/srts.

It is anticipated the engineering work for Galesburg’s project will take place in 2022, with construction starting in 2023. More information on planned construction projects in the city of Galesburg can be found on the City’s website.

