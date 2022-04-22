'We want to be the beacon of change': Leesburg's Bassville Park leaders meet with sheriff

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell addressed the residents of Leesburg’s Bassville Park and surrounding areas at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, asking for their help in lowering the crime and drugs hitting the streets of this high-traffic area.

“We are the third fastest growing county in the state of Florida,” Grinnell said. “Is there crime in Bassville Park? Yep. Is there crime in Grand Island? Yes. Is there crime in Clermont? Yes. But you’re here today as a community coming together because I need your help. We cannot do this job by ourselves.”

Grinnell said that over the last three years, law enforcement has put about 450 drug dealers in jail, and he will continue to fight to get these drugs off the streets.

“The amount of fentanyl on the streets today is ridiculous,” Grinnell said. “This open border is killing us. It has quadrupled the amount of work my dope unit is having to do now. My deputies who have Narcan are using it three times more than they were this same time last year. It frustrates us. So, I get why you’re upset.”

In the past year, there have been 168 overdose emergencies in the Bassville Park and Grand Island area and 1,700 domestic violence incidents in the past two years.

The community has some suggestions, and some projects in the works

The floor was opened to questions and suggestions on solutions for the area. Many of the group members have already begun two projects, which include vying for additional streetlights and the building of a community center.

“Right now, from our first town hall meeting, we want to go ahead and light up Bassville Park,” town hall organizer Joseph Mattiace said. “We truly believe it will help fight crime, people will feel safer, and it will help 911 response and emergency responders to help find the area of need.”

The group is also looking at a few locations for the proposed community center, which will give children a place to go for sports and after-school activities, and also offer adult education classes and more. They are hoping to solidify a location within the next month.

Another suggestion in how to reduce the amount of drugs in the area is to get the mandatory minimum prison sentences for drug dealers increased.

“Sheriff told us that drug dealers are constantly released back to the streets and that they have to arrest someone four times before anything is really done about it,” Mattiace said. “We want to propose making their minimum the same as those for guns and get it to our state legislator.”

'We want to be the beacon of change'

Town hall meetings will continue monthly, as the residents hope their actions will produce change.

“We want to be the beacon of change in our community, Florida and across the country,” Mattiace said. “If we all do this together, we can make Bassville Park and surrounding areas a better place for everyone.”