ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

'We want to be the beacon of change': Leesburg's Bassville Park leaders meet with sheriff

By Cindy Peterson
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k78vJ_0fHDwmhG00

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell addressed the residents of Leesburg’s Bassville Park and surrounding areas at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, asking for their help in lowering the crime and drugs hitting the streets of this high-traffic area.

“We are the third fastest growing county in the state of Florida,” Grinnell said. “Is there crime in Bassville Park? Yep. Is there crime in Grand Island? Yes. Is there crime in Clermont? Yes. But you’re here today as a community coming together because I need your help. We cannot do this job by ourselves.”

Grinnell said that over the last three years, law enforcement has put about 450 drug dealers in jail, and he will continue to fight to get these drugs off the streets.

Verdict:Lake County jury says Douglas Devitt guilty of killing his drug supplier in 2018

Courthouse news:Allen Cox, sentenced to death for murdering fellow inmate, seeking life in resentencing

'It’s honestly what kept her going':Mount Dora girl returns to county fair after crash

“The amount of fentanyl on the streets today is ridiculous,” Grinnell said. “This open border is killing us. It has quadrupled the amount of work my dope unit is having to do now. My deputies who have Narcan are using it three times more than they were this same time last year. It frustrates us. So, I get why you’re upset.”

In the past year, there have been 168 overdose emergencies in the Bassville Park and Grand Island area and 1,700 domestic violence incidents in the past two years.

The community has some suggestions, and some projects in the works

The floor was opened to questions and suggestions on solutions for the area. Many of the group members have already begun two projects, which include vying for additional streetlights and the building of a community center.

“Right now, from our first town hall meeting, we want to go ahead and light up Bassville Park,” town hall organizer Joseph Mattiace said. “We truly believe it will help fight crime, people will feel safer, and it will help 911 response and emergency responders to help find the area of need.”

The group is also looking at a few locations for the proposed community center, which will give children a place to go for sports and after-school activities, and also offer adult education classes and more. They are hoping to solidify a location within the next month.

Another suggestion in how to reduce the amount of drugs in the area is to get the mandatory minimum prison sentences for drug dealers increased.

“Sheriff told us that drug dealers are constantly released back to the streets and that they have to arrest someone four times before anything is really done about it,” Mattiace said. “We want to propose making their minimum the same as those for guns and get it to our state legislator.”

'We want to be the beacon of change'

Town hall meetings will continue monthly, as the residents hope their actions will produce change.

“We want to be the beacon of change in our community, Florida and across the country,” Mattiace said. “If we all do this together, we can make Bassville Park and surrounding areas a better place for everyone.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Grand Island, FL
City
Mount Dora, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, FL
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Beacon#Domestic Violence#Crime#Narcan
WESH

Deltona woman arrested for DUI manslaughter in death of skateboarder

DELTONA, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a 2021 crash that killed a Deltona man. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old John G. Ramos was struck and killed while holding a skateboard along the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street on Feb. 24. Laurie...
DELTONA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Orlando Sentinel

A new Lake Nona in Mount Dora? Long-planned Innovation District could kick off soon

MOUNT DORA — The eastern rural reaches of Mount Dora and Sorrento are rapidly changing as decades of plans for development start to take hold. On hundreds of acres of cattle ranchland dotted with houses on large lots, homes have started to rise around the intersection of State Road 46 and Round Lake Road — growth driven in part by a spur of the Wekiva Parkway that opened two years ago. The ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 injured in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was injured in a shooting early Thursday in Daytona Beach, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the person was shot on Maple Street and was taken to the hospital. [TRENDING: Bride, caterer arrested after guests at Longwood wedding say food...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Married couple dies in motorcycle crash in Oak Hill, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. — Volusia sheriff's deputies are investigating a weekend crash that killed a husband and wife who were riding a motorcycle in Oak Hill. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 and Golden Bay Boulevard. Richard Parsons, 64, and Michelle Parsons, 52, of...
OAK HILL, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

1K+
Followers
502
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy