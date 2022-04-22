ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Series Preview: Florida looking to pull off massive upset versus No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

By Zachary Huber
 1 day ago
Florida baseball and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan received a devastating blow on Wednesday when Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball reported that ace Hunter Barco will be out indefinitely with elbow discomfort. The absence of its star pitcher will make the Gators’ attempt to pull a massive upset over the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers much more difficult. The series kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. EDT at the newly named Condron Ballpark. Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun reported that Florida Ballpark is renamed after Gary Condron, the largest donor in Gator Boosters history.

In Barco’s place, O’Sullivan announced that reliever Ryan Slater will start Friday. Then Brandon Sproat and Brandon Neely will take the mound first on Saturday and Sunday.

The Volunteers are rolling currently and have only dropped one game so far in SEC play. They enter this weekend holding an outstanding 34-3 record. Tennessee also holds the NCAA lead for most dingers with 88.

Florida’s pitching staff will need to have its best stuff if it wants to pull off the series upset.

Projected Starting Lineup

C Mac Guscette

1B Kendrick Calilao

2B Colby Halter

3B Deric Fabian

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Jud Fabian

RF Sterlin Thompson

DH BT Riopelle

Probable Starters: Friday (6:30 p.m. EDT)

Team Pitcher Record ERA

Chase Burns 6-1 2.22

FLORIDA Ryan Slater 2-1 3.52

NOTES: Florida has a chance in most games to start the series due to the prolific Barco, but the Gators will be without him for an indefinite amount of time. Slater will have the tall task of trying to replicate his success.

Probable Starters: Saturday (6:30 p.m. EDT)

Team Pitcher Record ERA

Chase Dollander 6-0 2.93

FLORIDA Brandon Sproat 4-3 4.91

NOTES: Another tough pitching matchup for the Gators. Sproat’s ERA this season is nearing five while Dollander’s is under two. Sproat continued his seesaw-like season, struggling versus Vanderbilt last weekend and allowed six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Projected Starters: Sunday (Noon EDT)

Team Pitcher Record ERA

Drew Beam 8-0 1.50

FLORIDA Brandon Neely 1-0 4.30

NOTES: Neely is looking to get a hot streak going after only allowing three hits and one earned run versus the Commodores last Sunday.

Follow the Action

FRIDAY (6:30 p.m. EDT)

SATURDAY (6:30 p.m. EDT)

SUNDAY (Noon EDT)

Predictions

GAME 1: Tennessee, 4-2

GAME 2: Tennessee, 6-1

GAME 3: Tennessee, 8-5

SERIES: As you can tell, I don’t have any faith in Florida to grab the series or much hope that the Gators can steal a game. Tennessee has rolled through every SEC opponent so far in conference play, and I don’t expect anything different this weekend. Florida’s only chance to avoid the sweep vanished when Barco was ruled out with elbow discomfort.

Comments / 1

