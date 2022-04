Right now, Frank’s Cafe is quaking in its boots as a hot new rooftop destination enters the fray. It doesn’t serve cocktails (tragically). But it does serve up stunning views over London, plus a chance to goggle at some gorgeous gothic stonework and grimacing gargoyles. Westminster Abbey is opening its rooftops to the public for the first time ever this summer, in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, and it sounds like an incredible opportunity to soak up the sights and stories of this much-loved thirteenth-century building.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO