ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

MSP troopers bust woman for meth, firearm possession

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFkCq_0fHDuOmM00

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Post troopers with Michigan State Police found more than they expected during a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 on Friday.

MSP First District shared a tweet detailing the stop.

The 43-year-old woman that was pulled over was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and felony firearm.

The Lansing woman was taken to Ingham County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Michigan State Police#Lansing Post#Msp First District#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for drug, gun possession

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 37-year-old man from Lansing was arrested today by Michigan State Police troopers during a traffic stop. During the stop, troopers found an illegal pistol as well as methamphetamines. The man was sent to the Lansing City Jail for carrying a concealed weapon, alongside the felony gun and drug charges. MSP […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy