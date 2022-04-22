MSP troopers bust woman for meth, firearm possession

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Post troopers with Michigan State Police found more than they expected during a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 on Friday.

MSP First District shared a tweet detailing the stop.

The 43-year-old woman that was pulled over was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and felony firearm.

The Lansing woman was taken to Ingham County Jail.

