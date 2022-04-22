MSP troopers bust woman for meth, firearm possession
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Post troopers with Michigan State Police found more than they expected during a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 on Friday.
MSP First District shared a tweet detailing the stop.
The 43-year-old woman that was pulled over was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and felony firearm.
The Lansing woman was taken to Ingham County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0