Man to serve 25 years for sex crime in Tishomingo County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for filming and participating in sexual acts with dogs. Deputies say that received a tip that a Forsyth County man was using a phone messaging app to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs on Monday. […]
A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
A Florida dentist was arrested Thursday on charges that he hired hit men eight years ago to kill his sister's ex-husband, a prominent law professor, so she could move back to the Fort Lauderdale area from Tallahassee with her two children. Charles Adelson, 45, was being held Thursday without bond...
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
A Michigan man will spend between 18 and 36 years in prison over horrific child abuse committed against a 15-month-old child that authorities repeatedly said was among the worst they had ever seen. John Paul Fiedorek, 34, was convicted of one count of child abuse in the first degree and...
Cbl62 (talk) at en.wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Amidst a bitter custody battle, Eric Denton did not feel safe with his three young children being left in the care of their mother, Liliana Carrillo. But when he sought intervention from the police and child services, he came up short.
A judge has dismissed the case of Barry Morphew, a Colorado man charged with murdering his wife, Suzanne, who went for a bike ride on Mother's Day in 2020 and never came home. The 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed on Tuesday a motion to “dismiss without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could file new charges at a later date.
