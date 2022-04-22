ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tishomingo County, MS

Man to serve 25 years for sex crime in Tishomingo County

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tishomingo County jury convicted George Hawkins, 43, of sexual...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Forsyth County man charged with crimes against nature

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for filming and participating in sexual acts with dogs. Deputies say that received a tip that a Forsyth County man was using a phone messaging app to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs on Monday. […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iuka, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Tishomingo County, MS
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Crime
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
insideedition.com

Judge Dismisses Case Against Barry Morphew, Accused of Murdering His Wife, Suzanne

A judge has dismissed the case of Barry Morphew, a Colorado man charged with murdering his wife, Suzanne, who went for a bike ride on Mother's Day in 2020 and never came home. The 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed on Tuesday a motion to “dismiss without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could file new charges at a later date.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy