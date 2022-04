Click here to read the full article. The Boston Dynamics’ canine robot, known as Spot, is now patrolling archaeological areas and structures at Pompeii in Italy, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii announced in a release on Monday. The agile robot is being used to identify structural and safety issues at Pompeii—an Ancient Roman city encased in volcanic ash following the 79 C.E. eruption of Mount Vesuvius— such as narrow passages and uneven surfaces, while also inspecting underground tunnels leading to and from the site that were dug by thieves to steal (and later sell) ancient relics. The robot is the latest in...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 DAYS AGO