Havre, MT

MFU Announces Congressional Primary Debates

By Wendy Nielsen
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 4 days ago
KSEN will bring you three congressional primary debates co-sponsored by Montana Farmer's Union, United States Cattleman's Association, Montana Cattleman's Association and the Northern Plains Resource Council. April 28 - 7:00 pm Democrats...

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

