SC GOP Chair critical of State Senators over election bill issue

The chairman of the South Carolina GOP is vocalizing his criticism of some Republicans in the State Senate. State Chair Drew McKissick has been critical saying State Senators "poisoned" an opportunity to pass a real election integrity bill.

In a statement issued by McKissick Friday morning he said "Senate Leadership added a poison pill amendment they knew was unacceptable and non-negotiable to the house and the governor. McKissick's statement goes on to say "While the senate was debating, we offered Senators a compromise that could be offered as an amendment".

McKissick says some State Senators agreed in principle to the compromise. However, Senate leadership refused the deal, thus killing the compromise amendment. He says the entire bill is now "dead in the water over their demands"