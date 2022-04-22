ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Pickup Driver Ticketed in School Bus Crash

Newsradio WRVA
 1 day ago

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police now say the driver of a Ford F150 involved in Thursday's accident with a Chesterfield School bus has been ticketed for reckless driving and having an expired inspection. Larry Talley, Jr., lives not far from the accident scene at Hull Street and Pocoshock Roads. Talley did stay on scene.

Chesterfield Police say the accident happened when Talley's F150 went off the road, overcorrected, and hit the bus. The bus then went off Hull Street and fell on its side. Four students and two adults were injured.

All of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

