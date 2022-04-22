ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Zendaya won’t be attending this year’s Met Gala

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

For the third year in a row, Zendaya will be missing the Met Gala.

The beloved style icon broke the news on Wednesday, during her show Euphoria’s For Your Consideration Emmys event.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” the actress told Extra when asked about this year’s Met Gala. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ddu1g_0fHDsvXP00 GettyImages

She also said that she will be busy playing tennis, referring to her upcoming movie Challengers , which follows a group of players competing for the Grand Slam.

“I will be back eventually,” she teased, giving us at least a little bit of hope.

But, as fans of the actress already know, Zendaya doesn’t need the Met Gala to get off some looks. She ensured the public she’d make up for her absense on and off the red carpet.

“I’ll keep delivering in other ways” she said, laughing.

RELATED:

Zendaya gushes over ‘support and love’ she receives from boyfriend Tom Holland

New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Zendaya, Camila Cabello, and more

Tom Holland & Zendaya giggle as they watch their old audition tapes

The last time the 25-year-old attended the Met Gala was back in 2019, when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star wore a magical Cinderella gown that transformed colors. She walked the carpet alongside her Fairy Godmother and longtime stylist, Law Roach .

Z was a staple at the fashionable event from 2015 to 2019, but during last year’s Met Gala, she was off filming her hit show Euphoria , leading to her absense. The year prior, it was canceled due to the pandemic, leading to three years in a row without Zendaya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjCOa_0fHDsvXP00 GettyImages

Luckily, with all this work on her plate, the actress has boyfriend Tom Holland by her side to support her in every tough moment.

At the same For Your Consideration event, Zendaya touched on their relationship and gushed over just how supportive her other half is.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she said, according to Hollywood Unlocked. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

Hopefully, we get to see Zendaya and Holland attend the Met Gala together someday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Gettyimages
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy