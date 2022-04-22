Barbie announces new Queen Elizabeth doll—complete with a tiara!

A new Barbie doll has been released to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee. The Tribute Collection Barbie doll, which retails for $75, was made in the likeness of Her Majesty, who celebrated 70 years on the throne in February.

Mattel

The collectible doll’s tiara is based on Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, while her dress is inspired by the style and color of a gown that the longest-reigning British monarch has “favored in royal portraits of herself – following her signature look of simple, white or ivory designs.”

The Barbie design team also “captured all the details from the Crown Jewels to the little medallions on the riband to bring this regal representation into reality.”

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie, which is packaged in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace, comes with a certificate of authenticity, as well as a doll stand.

Mattel

“In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch - but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat,” Kate Williams , historian and author of Our Queen Elizabeth , said in a statement. “As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations.”

The new Queen Elizabeth II Barbie became available on Her Majesty’s 96th birthday (April 21) . The doll can be purchased from Amazon , Walmart, Target , and Mattel.