ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Barbie announces new Queen Elizabeth doll—complete with a tiara!

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgLey_0fHDsPUH00

A new Barbie doll has been released to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee. The Tribute Collection Barbie doll, which retails for $75, was made in the likeness of Her Majesty, who celebrated 70 years on the throne in February.

RELATED:

Prince William and Kate celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday with photos—including one with their kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBofo_0fHDsPUH00 Mattel

The collectible doll’s tiara is based on Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, while her dress is inspired by the style and color of a gown that the longest-reigning British monarch has “favored in royal portraits of herself – following her signature look of simple, white or ivory designs.”

The Barbie design team also “captured all the details from the Crown Jewels to the little medallions on the riband to bring this regal representation into reality.”

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie, which is packaged in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace, comes with a certificate of authenticity, as well as a doll stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtT99_0fHDsPUH00 Mattel

“In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch - but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat,” Kate Williams , historian and author of Our Queen Elizabeth , said in a statement. “As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations.”

The new Queen Elizabeth II Barbie became available on Her Majesty’s 96th birthday (April 21) . The doll can be purchased from Amazon , Walmart, Target , and Mattel.

Comments / 4

Related
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth's New Birthday Portrait Honors Her Equestrian Background

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 96th birthday by honoring her late husband, Prince Philip, and her lifelong love of horses. The Royal Windsor Horse Show released a new birthday portrait of the monarch, captured by renowned landscape photographer Henry Dallal, who has previously photographed the queen and her horses.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#British
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy