ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Registration for West Valley Biz 2 Biz Expo in Glendale open now

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 1 day ago

What: Biz 2 Biz Expo

When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17

Where: Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive, Glendale

Registration Deadline: Friday, July 29

More Information: Call Robert Heidt at 623-937-4754

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0pzy_0fHDrhOG00

Hosted by five of the West Valley Chambers of Commerce, the Biz 2 Biz Expo offers an opportunity for all businesses throughout the West Valley and beyond to showcase products and services to hundreds of decision makers and buyers.

This year’s event takes place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. The last day to register is Friday, July 29.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a cash bar, prizes and opportunities to develop critical relationships with surrounding businesses and leaders throughout Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Glendale, Surprise, Peoria, Tolleson, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Sun City, Sun City West, Wickenburg and Youngtown.

No RSVP needed.

Vendors can reserve an exhibit space before the event sells out. Registration is due by Friday, July 29. Space is available on a first-come-first-serve basis only.

A maximum of two booths may be reserved per company. Only members in good standing of at least one of the six West Valley Chambers may exhibit. Cost is $450 for a regular booth (within an aisle) and $500 for a wall booth.

Vendor setup will go from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0fHDrhOG00

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

Surprise sells out large railplex parcels

The Southwest Railplex in Surprise is from Waddell Road south to Peoria Avenue and DYsart Road west to Litchfield Road. It features several business parks, including:. It was something Surprise Economic Development Director Jeanine Jerkovic did not originally anticipate announcing until around 2030. But by the beginning of April she...
Surprise Independent

Surprise, OUAZ reach facility-use deal

Surprise and Ottawa University-Arizona now have a yearly facility-use agreement that allows OUAZ to continue to use city facilities for its sports teams. OUAZ will pay the city $100,000 a year under the new deal, which replaces a previous deal where the university paid on a use-by-use basis. Here is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
City
Tolleson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Goodyear, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
City
Wickenburg, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Surprise Independent

Sterling Grove officially opens new clubhouse

Toll Brothers recently announced the official opening of its new 20,000 square foot clubhouse and 10-acre amenity center at its Sterling Grove community in Surprise. Representatives from Toll Brothers and the city of Surprise, including Mayor Skip Hall and Toll Brothers Group President Bob Flaherty, attended a ribbon-cutting event in early March.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Dozens of permits completed in Surprise in March

Here are commercial permits the city of Surprise completed in March:. 17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (24 permits) 17701 W. Bell Road (12 permits) 17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (3 permits) RESIDENTIAL GARAGE/CARPORT. 17031 N. White Tank Vis. 16435 W. Lava Drive. RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE. W RANCH. 14367 W. Boca Raton Road. RESIDENTIAL...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Young helper from Surprise keeps raising funds

Hadley Gray, a 12 year-old philanthropist from Surprise, has been involved in giving back to the community since she was 4. Around Hadley’s 9th birthday, she decided instead of asking for birthday gifts she wanted to have people donate items for homeless shelters and pet shelters. Then for her 11th birthday she organized a donation drive for foster youths in need of luggage and basic living essentials.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
429
Followers
794
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy