Baltimore, MD

Veteran S Earl Thomas 'ready' to return to NFL

baltimorenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafety Earl Thomas said Friday that he's ready to resume his NFL career after a nearly two-year absence. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro made his intention clear with a...

www.baltimorenews.net

The Earl Thomas grievance against the Ravens is still pending

Friday’s Schefty-fueled announcement that Earl Thomas wants to play football again (if teams were truly interested, a favor from Schefty wouldn’t have been needed) served as a reminder that his prior time in the NFL ended in acrimony with the Ravens. More specifically, Thomas filed a grievance. Thomas...
BALTIMORE, MD
