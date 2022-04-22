ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Weather delays search for man missing after canoe capsized in Dodge County

By Logan Rude
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX LAKE, Wis. — Dodge County first responders say inclement weather has forced crews to temporarily stop searching for a man after his canoe capsized Thursday. Crews were first dispatched to Fox Lake...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

