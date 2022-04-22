'So fun!' House of Horrors survivor Jordan Turpin, 21, dances with TikTok's biggest star, Charli D'Amelio - having launched herself to social media fame just four years after escaping her abusive parents

'House of Horrors' survivor Jordan Turpin is cementing her status as a TikTok star with a new collaboration with one of the app's biggest names: Charli D'Amelio.

The 21-year-old — whose parents, David and Louise Turpin, were convicted of torture, false imprisonment, and endangerment for locking up her and her 12 siblings — has embraced social media since finding her way to freedom.

She has now built up a TikTok following 662,600 strong and frequently posts videos of herself lip-synching and dancing.

In her latest video, Jordan dances to Kesha's song Cannibal alongside Charli, 17, with the pair dressed up in trendy clothes as they perform the choreography.

'House of Horrors' survivor Jordan Turpin is cementing her status as a TikTok star with a new collaboration with one of the app's biggest names: Charli D'Amelio

'Hey I had so much fun with you today thank you @charlidamelio,' Jordan wrote earlier this week, adding three heart emojis

'Hey I had so much fun with you today thank you @charlidamelio,' Jordan wrote earlier this week, adding three heart emojis.

Charlie posted the video as well but with no message, tagging Jordan in the caption.

Jordan's video has quickly earned 1.6 million views, while Charli's has earned an additional 9.7 million.

Commenters have congratulated Jordan on the collaboration, with some referencing past comments that Jordan has reportedly made about being a fan of Charli's.

'OMG I'm so proud you finally met her!' wrote one.

'Yayyy you finally met her! I saw on a video you love Charli and her family! You look so happy. Congratulations!' wrote another.

Jordan (circled) was one of 13 siblings who were abused by David and Louise (center) in their Southern California home

She has embraced social media since finding her way to freedom. She has now built up a TikTok following 662,600 strong

In December, she shared several videos with TikTok star Loren Gray

I love learning this dance with you thank you I had so much fun today! @lorengray #fypシ ♬ twenty x homecoming -

Jordan, who helped to rescue her brothers and sisters after escaping her family home in in Perris, California in January 2018, has seen swift success on the app since joining in May 2021.

In fact, this isn't her first time teaming up with a fellow TIkTok star: She also made four videos with Loren Gray in December 2021.

In two videos, they danced to Baby by Justin Bieber — a musician that Jordan has said helped expose her to the outside world when she was held captive and abused by her parents.

Jordan had lived in horrific conditions all her life, but managed to get out of the home when her parents were out one day in 2018.

With a contraband phone, she called 911 and alerted police to her parents' abuse, enabling authorities to finally free her and her siblings from their house of horrors.

'I was telling them everything. We don’t go to school. We live in filth. We starve. And all the stuff,' she told Diane Sawyer in November.

She has been quite successful on the app since joining about a year ago

Her parents were convicted of torture, false imprisonment, and endangerment for locking up her and her 12 siblings

Videos of her dancing have earned up 1.7 million views on the app

Details later emerged about how the Turpins beat and starved their children, shackling them to beds and denying them basic hygiene like showers.

Police came to investigate and arrested her parents, who last year pleaded guilty to several felonies and were each sentenced to life sentences with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

Jordan, meanwhile, is doing her best to enjoy her independence, and has posted 110 TikTok videos in the past year.

The natural brunette, who dyed her hair blonde last year, also appears to have learned quickly how to do her makeup, and has fun with different colored lipsticks in her various videos.

She has gone through several hair colors since her escape, and is currently on a flattering shade of red.

She also models stylish outfits, including athleisure and denim jackets.

Jordan is now thriving on her own, and had built up quite a following on TikTok

Since she joined the app last May, she has shared 110 videos, most of which show her doing popular TikTok dances

The natural brunette, who dyed her hair blonde last year, also appears to have learned quickly how to do her hair and makeup

She also models stylish outfits, including athleisure and denim jackets

Jordan appears to be enjoying her newfound fame, and shared a rare clip of herself addressing followers in December.

'Hey guys, I just wanted to pop on here really quick and say thank you so much for all the love and all the support, it means so much to me,' she said.

'Whoever has followed me or watched my videos, I appreciate you so much and I love you guys so much.'

She also thanked those that sent her money through Venmo and CashApp.

'Now I can afford to give all my siblings some really good, nice gifts this year and I am so happy and thankful that I can do that,' she said.

'I hope some day that I can help you guys and others, just like you guys have helped me. It means so much to me.'

What's more, she has invited followers to donate to the JAYC Foundation's fund for her siblings, several of whom have continued to face struggles since they escaped.

'People have been asking me do I see my siblings often, how are my siblings doing. I want to let you know, I do see my siblings very often and I love them so much,' Jordan said.

Jordan also thanked those that sent her money through Venmo and CashApp

'Hey guys, I just wanted to pop on here really quick and say thank you so much for all the love and all the support, it means so much to me,' she said

'We are not in the best living situation right now but we do have a roof over our head and we have a way to get food and we are all very thankful for that,' she said.

Since being rescued, some of the children have said that the social services system that was supposed to help them transition to new lives didn't do what it was supposed to.

Now, Riverside County has hired a private law firm to look into allegations the seven adult and six minor children in the Turpin family did not get basic services they needed after they were freed from their parents' prison-like home, ABC News reported.

A conservatorship, like the one Britney Spears was recently freed from, is allegedly preventing even the adult Turpins from accessing some $600,000 in donated funds, leaving them living in squalor and on the brink of homelessness.

There also is a criminal investigation of a foster family suspected of mistreating several children, including one of the Turpins, ABC reported. A lawyer for that family denied the allegations.

Some of the children reported they 'felt betrayed' by local officials' handling of their cases, said Melissa Donaldson, Riverside County's director of victim services.

Donaldson said there were times when the children did not have a safe place to stay or enough food, with the adult children thrust into 'couch surfing' at times and prevented from accessing their $600,000 trust by a court-appointed conservator.

In 2018, Jordan (circled), then just 17, managed to escape from her parents' home in Perris, California and call 911

Then aged from two to 29, the siblings lived their lives in horribly abusive conditions that included being locked in their home for years, shackled to beds and starved by their parents

Details later emerged about how the Turpins beat and starved their children, shackling them to beds and denying them basic hygiene like showers

Joshua Turpin, 29, told the network that the conservator in the public guardian's office had denied his request to use some of the funds to buy a bike, even though he had no other form of transportation.

Donaldson cried as she described how the children, who had little contact with the outside world while being held like prisoners by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, were at times left on their own to try to work through a complicated bureaucracy.

The social worker said that the adult Turpin children were now living in one of the most dangerous, crime-ridden parts of the county, and that one of them had been assaulted.

'They all lacked that sixth sense of fear. They had none of that, and they were cast right into the world in a very unsafe violent inner-city area,' said Wade Walsvick, the lead district attorney's investigator on the case.

'There are resources for them that they can't access. They're living in squalor. They're living in a crime ridden neighborhoods. There's money for them for their education. They can't access it,' said Riverside Country District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

'They have been victimized again by the system,' said Hestrin. 'And that is unimaginable to me, that we could have the very worst case of child abuse that I've ever seen, maybe one of the worst in California history, and that we would then not be able to get it together to give them basic needs, basic necessities,' he said.

David and Louise ate fast food in front of their children, who were only allowed one meal per day at one point. They would chain the siblings to filthy beds if they tried to steal food

Jordan crawled out of a window and called the police using a cell phone in January 2018. She said she walked on the street because she didn't know about the sidewalks

Jordan was 17 when she called police to her California home in 2018. It was the first time she had ever spoken on a phone or to someone outside her family

All of that comes after years, and in some cases decades, of abuse that the children faced from their parents.

'To be honest, not even all of us know every single thing each one of us went though,' Jordan told Diane Sawyer.

The kids were threatened with belts and sticks and even told that if they didn't behave, the parents would chain them to their beds and pull their hair.

Jordan and her sister Jennifer also said that the parents 'literally' used the Bible to justify how they treated the siblings.

They loved to point out things in Deuteronomy, saying that, 'We have the right to do this to you,' said Jennifer, now 33. 'That they even had the right to kill us if we didn't listen.'

When Jordan managed to escape one night to call the police, she told a responding officer that her sisters were chained up because they had tried to steal food.

When the children were rescued, all but the two-year-old was severely underweight.

The parents' abuse and neglect was so 'severe, pervasive, [and] prolonged' that it stunted their children's growth, led to muscle wasting and left two of their daughters unable to bear children.

Jennifer and Jordan Turpin (second from left) spoke to Diane Sawyer about their rescue

Following David and Louise's arrests in January 2018, horrific details began to emerge of the extent of torture, abuse and neglect that the children.

Deputies testified that the children said they were only allowed to shower once a year.

They were mainly kept in their rooms except for meals, which had been reduced from three to one per day, a combination of lunch and dinner.

For years, the siblings' diet consisted of nothing but two slices of bread with peanut butter or bologna. The couple were also accused of taunting their children with pies and other food that they were forbidden to eat.

The Turpin parents chowed down on fast food in front of them, chaining the children to filthy beds if they tried to steal food.

'They still can't look at peanut butter or bologna,' Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told People magazine last year.

The Turpin offspring weren't allowed to play like normal children and were deprived of things other kids had, including toys and games.