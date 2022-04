NEW YORK — The stoppers are suffocating the scorers.And as Boston was finishing another shutdown effort against Kevin Durant and the Nets, a loud "Let's Go Celtics! Let's Go Celtics!" chant broke out from the many fans in green who had seats in Barclays Center.There wasn't much for the home fans to cheer about as the Nets face a team that just won't let them get anything going."More of the same," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. "We're making it tough."Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and Boston took a 3-0 lead over Brooklyn with a 109-103 victory Saturday...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO