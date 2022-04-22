Read full article on original website
MCM Taps Christine Quinn as Face of Campaign, Launches Advent Calendar
MCM has tapped Christine Quinn as the new face of its holiday campaign. The campaign features a larger-than-life advent calendar that features the brand’s luxury lineup of products. The campaign was brought to life by director Maya Margolina and showcases MCM’s products including a small Berlin crossbody in a...
Fstoppers
Mistakes Made and Lessons (Not) Learned by the Photographic Industry
The big names in the photographic industry have made some mistakes. Some have been addressed, while others are rearing their ugly heads. It's time they cleaned up their acts and served photographers and not their investors. Remember when we thought that 2016 was one of the worst years ever? Little...
Fstoppers
How to Create Eye-catching Portraits Using Fallen Leaves
Autumn is just about over, and though the leaves are no longer on the trees, that does not mean we do not have any use for them anymore. If you gather a pile of leaves and bring them into your studio, you have a wonderful prop for a wide variety of portrait looks with all the control of studio lighting. This great video tutorial will show you how to take fallen leaves and turn them into an eye-catching and versatile props for studio portraits.
Rightwing Eurovision fans love an ‘ethno-traditional’ tune, research shows
Analysis found correlation between populist radical right and folk music, native languages and national costumes
Fstoppers
All Fstoppers Tutorials up to 60% Off
The Holidays are here and we are celebrating with our best sale of the year! Right now, all Fstoppers photography and video tutorials on sale. Every Fstoppers photography or video course is automatically 30% off but when you add additional products to your cart, you can get up to 60% off each tutorial.
Fstoppers
We Review the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens
The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is a small, light, and fast zoom lens suitable for a wide range of subjects. I spent a week testing the 18-50mm, and I was very impressed with this tiny powerhouse of a lens, which is now available for Fujifilm X Mount cameras.
Fstoppers
Is This the Perfect Tripod? We Review the Leofoto LQ-365C
Over the past two years, I've been trying to replace my Induro CT-114 tripod. Looking through countless offerings of various brands, I learned that finding a tripod that fulfilled all my requirements and didn't cost a fortune wouldn't be easy. As Leofoto released their LQ-365C, I thought I had finally found the perfect tripod. In this article, I share if this assumption turned out to be correct or if I regret my purchase.
Fstoppers
Your Guide to the Latest Features in Capture One 23
Capture One 23 is here, and fans of the program will be pleased to see that it brings with it a variety of new features and upgrades that make editing easier, more powerful, and more efficient. This helpful video tutorial will show you the new features and how to employ them in your own workflow for better edits.
