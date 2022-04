Click here to read the full article. It was impossible to access the internet this past weekend without getting a glimpse into some element of Coachella weekend one. Between footage of Harry Styles performing unreleased songs in a rainbow Gucci outfit, the 2022 celebrity Coachella looks and influencers stranded in the desert between events, there was endless content to scroll through. I personally enjoyed staying in the comfort of my air-conditioned apartment and watching the highlight reel of performances and festival fashion drama-free. There was a lot of anticipation over what the outfit vibe for festivals would be this year...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO