Jocelyn Delk Adams is serving up spring inspired recipes

Click here to read the full article. Seven mills and 30 design students came together to create Stretch Yourself, a capsule collection examining the future of stretch denim. Ahead of Kingpins Amsterdam‘s return to in-person events, Amsterdam-based House of Denim’s Jean School, the only denim educational institution in the world, teamed with The Lycra Company to develop a collection asking aspiring designers to create denim for Gen Z and the qualities it values most: body positivity, comfort, durability and sustainability. The result is a 14-piece collection using innovative and sustainable stretch denim fabrics from Calik Denim, Bossa, Orta, Naveena Denim Mills, Soorty...

APPAREL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO