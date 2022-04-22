Dr. Ford Frog Races Return This July 4th

An island in the Mississippi River between Iowa and Illinois has a long military history. Originally home to Fort Armstrong beginning in 1816, years before the city of Rock Island was founded in 1841, it's now the Rock Island Arsenal. I would guess most people have never visited it but later this month you'll have a very rare opportunity... to tour seven of the historic homes on the island... all of them at least 115 years old.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO