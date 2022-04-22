ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, IL

Dr. Ford Frog Races Return This July 4th

wrmj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus, the Dr. Ford Frog Races return to Aledo Central Park this summer....

wrmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Meet the only sorority in the Grand Prix

Only one sorority will compete in this year’s Grand Prix. Phi Sigma Rho, a social sorority for women in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, has competed in Grand Prix ever since the ‘90s and remains the only sorority with its own team. “It’s a very fun project for...
MOTORSPORTS
WCJB

45th annual Wild Hog Canoe Race attracts racers nationwide

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - During the 45th Wild Hog Canoe Race, racers traveled not only from all over the state, but from around the country. One racer travels from St. Petersburg every year to compete. “I was here in the second year that they had it in 1978 and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
KPVI Newschannel 6

KPVI and Cole Automotive Group Team Up for Charity Bowling Event

Come hit the lanes with KPVI, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia for Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet. KPVI is teaming up with the Cole dealerships to sponsor the event. KPVI evening anchor Misty Inglet - also an avid bowler - is organizing it. The event is Saturday,...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frogs#Central Park#Aledo Exchange Club#The Exchange Club#The Aledo American Legion
AM 1390 KRFO

Historic Rock Island Arsenal Homes to Open For Tours for First Time in 10 Years [PHOTOS]

An island in the Mississippi River between Iowa and Illinois has a long military history. Originally home to Fort Armstrong beginning in 1816, years before the city of Rock Island was founded in 1841, it's now the Rock Island Arsenal. I would guess most people have never visited it but later this month you'll have a very rare opportunity... to tour seven of the historic homes on the island... all of them at least 115 years old.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy