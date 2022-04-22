ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Quota Club gives donation to support Kirksville Regional Computer Crimes Unit

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Kirksville Police Department/Kirksville Regional Computer Crimes Unit was presented with a monetary donation from Quota International of Kirksville. The KRCCU, which has been in existence...

St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Times-Republican

Eight arrested in drug task force warrant sweep

The Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Marshalltown Police Department (MPD) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), executed search warrants for wanted persons in Marshalltown on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. According to a press release from the MCSO, three individuals were apprehended...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KBUR

Warsaw man dies in Lee County crash

Montrose, IA- The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a Warsaw, Illinois man following an accident in Lee County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, April 20th, at about 3:15 PM the LeeComm 911 center was contacted by numerous callers regarding an accident at the intersection of US 27 (Highway 218) and 200th street (Franklin Road) involving two vehicles.
WARSAW, IL
KOLR10 News

Fatal tractor accident in Texas County

ROBY, Mo. — A man from Roby was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday, April 20. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnny Berry, 67, was driving a compact utility tractor when the tractor ran off Hartzog Road over a low water bridge around 5 p.m. Berry was thrown from the tractor and […]
ROBY, MO
WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Recreational marijuana push concerns police

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Weed worries, Wednesday 4/20 was celebrated by marijuana enthusiasts. Police are cracking down on drivers who may have had too much gas and not the kind that goes in the tank. Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson expressed concern as the push continues for recreational use in...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy to be sentenced

Vigil planned for SIU students killed in crash on Rte. 3. SIU will be holding a vigil to honor the lives of two of their students killed in a crash on Route 3 in Union County early Thursday morning. Franklin County Courthouse dedication to be held Friday morning. Updated: 5...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
FOX2Now

Missing child last seen riding a bike in a St. Louis County park

LEMAY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for help to find Jayden Bruggeman. He was last seen riding a bike in Lemay Park around 8:00 pm on Friday. Jayden is described as 4’7″, 36 lbs with red hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.
LEMAY, MO
KMZU

Lafayette County Accident Causes Moderate Injuries to Mayview Woman

Lafayette County, MO – A Mayview woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on MO 13 South of Garrison Road. It reportedly happened as a vehicle driven by Darrick Homfeld, 21, of Lexington, failed to yield for a second vehicle, driven by Taylor Lutjen, 23, of Mayview. Lutjen was reported as not wearing a seatbelt.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two in custody after multiple police cars seen in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple police cars were seen on Frederick Street earlier today in Cape Girardeau, along with a fire truck. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 400 block of N. Frederick St. around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. According to Corporal Ryan Droege, two...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

