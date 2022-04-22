ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pretty nice day today. Warm and breezy with no rain in sight. We'll see a slight chance for rain over the weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Not too...

www.wlox.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | Cool start this morning, sunny and breezy afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The wind that gusted over 40 mph on Saturday afternoon have diminished. We have clear skies and cool temps this morning in the low 40′s. It will reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay between 10-25 mph today. Expect another chilly night Sunday before a warm-up next week.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Connecticut

Chance of Isolated Showers Tonight Following Day of Nice Weather

As we head into the evening, we're expecting increased cloud cover and some isolated showers. High pressure positioned over Central NY resulted in sunny skies to start the weekend. The threat for showers will continue into the night and morning on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday were near 66. There...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool weekend, clouds Saturday, tricky Sunday

It's a cooler weekend overall, but still not bad! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. More clouds will filter in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 60s.Some showers move through later tonight. By no means is it a washout, but ... take an umbrella if you're heading out after sunset, just in case. They'll be light, no big deal.Lows will fall into the 40s overnight.Tomorrow will be a tricky one!A backdoor cold front works through from the northeast, bringing an onshore flow. Whatever the front sets up will dictate the afternoon temps for you. Highs will likely range from near 70 far west/inland to the 60s around NYC, and only the 50s to the east. Central Pennsylvania will climb into the 80s!The good news is after some lingering drops early on, much of the day will be dry with more sun the farther west you go.Heading through next week, temps remain below normal. Our best chance of rain comes on Tuesday. Have a good one!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLOX

Warm and breezy this weekend

Even though it's warm and a tad humid, at least the Gulf breeze helps it to feel pretty comfortable. Isolated showers possible this weekend. Then, a cool front next Tuesday. A pretty nice day today. Warm and breezy with no rain in sight. We'll see a slight chance for rain over the weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Warm and breezy Sunday

It's going to stay warm and breezy this weekend. We'll be in the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will stay breezy with winds from the east and southeast. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Sunday. Here's the latest forecast. Warm and breezy this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT

