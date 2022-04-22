ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Game Day: Playoffs Open Tonight in Rapid City

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rapid City, South Dakota – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open Round 1 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Puck drop is at 8:05 pm CST. The pregame show begins at 7:35 pm. Games 3, 4 and 5...

allenamericans.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Predators, Kings can each clinch berth in West

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are eight days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Heat Post-Game: Lost the game, clinched the Pacific

It’s not usually a positive night when you get shutout by your rival. However, in the Stockton Heat’s case, they were able to find the silver lining by clinching the Pacific Division due to the Ontario Reign once again falling to the Colorado Eagles. There is now no mathematical way for any team in the Pacific to overthrow the Heat in how few games remain. The Heat’s Saturday night game finished up with a 4-0 score for the Bakersfield Condors.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Yardbarker

Stockton Heat Clinch the Pacific Division

The Stockton Heat clinched the Pacific Division title on Saturday, April 23 when the Ontario Reign lost and made the Heat mathematically impossible to catch in the standings. Stockton started off the 2021-22 season very hot and have not cooled down since. They have worked their way up to not only the top of the Pacific but the top of the AHL, as well. This isn’t even fresh news either; they have held these positions for months. After the events of April 23, their spot at the top of the Pacific is secured.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lead, SD
Allen, TX
Sports
Rapid City, SD
Sports
City
Allen, TX
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-2 Loss to Blue Jackets – 4/24/22

The Edmonton Oilers will have to wait at least two more days to clinch second place in the Pacific Division, after missing a golden opportunity on Sunday (April 24) afternoon to secure home advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Needing just two points to lock up the No....
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Devils’ Gillies Has Strong Game Despite Loss to Hurricanes

Yesterday afternoon the New Jersey Devils played the first half of a back-to-back when they hosted the Carolina Hurricanes. It was the third time this season the two teams had met, but the first time Dougie Hamilton faced his former club since signing in New Jersey. It was a defensively sound game for the home team, as they kept their opponent off the scoresheet for roughly 55 minutes, even though they were without some key pieces.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day

Year after year, Detroit Red Wings fans show extraordinary support. This season was no different, and the Red Wings will celebrate the best fans in hockey on Saturday, closing out their 2021-22 home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Longest Point Streaks in Florida Panthers Franchise History

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season approaches the finish line, the playoff-bound Florida Panthers are one of the hottest teams in the league. They won a franchise record 13 games in a row before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. The win streak has helped them take a four-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche in the Presidents’ Trophy race with three games remaining.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Costello
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Lightning end Panthers’ streak; Emotional home games

Nikita Kucherov helps Lightning end Panthers’ winning streak at 13 games. As defending repeat champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning weren’t likely to be dismissed by any would-be playoff opponents. Yet, with the Panthers already clinching the East (and thus the Atlantic Division), and the Maple Leafs secure in the second spot, there was a slight chance the Lightning would fall into a wild-card spot. Maybe at least one team breathed a sigh of relief that the Lightning may be running out of steam?
NHL
NHL

Turner Elson signed to NHL contract for remainder of 2021-22 season

Elson, 29, inked a one-year deal with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins on July 30, 2021, and has spent the last five seasons as an alternate captain with the Red Wings' primary affiliate. This season, Elson ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (2nd), 24 assists (T3rd), 45 points (4th), four power play goals (4th) and 166 shots (2nd). In 294 total games with Grand Rapids since 2017-18, Elson has compiled 143 points (61-83-144), a plus-39 rating and 228 penalty minutes, including professional career highs with 39 points (18-21-39) in 72 games during the 2018-19 campaign. A veteran of nine professional seasons, Elson has skated in 469 career AHL games between the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton Heat and Griffins, registering 210 points (95-115-210), a plus-20 rating and 370 penalty minutes, adding six points (4-2-6) in 10 career AHL postseason games.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Yardbarker

Leafs Prospect Roundup: Marlies final stretch, OHL and Growlers playoffs

It’s time for a playoff heavy edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect roundup! Just as the Leafs are in their final week of the season, the Marlies enter a huge week with their playoff lives on the line, plus updates from the OHL and ECHL after the first week of their respective postseasons.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Kelly Cup#The Echl#The Americans Website#Americans#The Rapid City Rush#Cutx Event Center
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 25, 2022 | Only 2 games remain on the schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have two games remaining and they'll take the ice again for practice today. They're coming off a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, which extended their win streak to a season-long four games. Stay tuned for practice coverage here on Sabres.com and the team's...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves. The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Washington puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

LINE: Capitals -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Capitals are 29-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 0.7.
NHL
ESPN

Austin FC extend winning streak to 3 by blanking Whitecaps

Maximiliano Urruti tallied two first-half goals and Sebastian Driussi added a goal and an assist as Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 home victory over the struggling Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday in a Western Conference match. Austin (5-1-2, 17 points) has won three straight matches for the first time ever....
AUSTIN, TX
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS FORWARD EXPECTED TO MISS 'SOME TIME'

Toronto Maple Leafs F Michael Bunting did not return to Saturday's contest against the Florida Panthers after taking a puck to the face:. As shown below, Head Coach Sheldon Keefe announced it was a leg injury that kept Bunting out of the game, however. Keefe spoke on the forward's outlook:
NHL
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy