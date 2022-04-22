Game Day: Playoffs Open Tonight in Rapid City

The Stockton Heat clinched the Pacific Division title on Saturday, April 23 when the Ontario Reign lost and made the Heat mathematically impossible to catch in the standings. Stockton started off the 2021-22 season very hot and have not cooled down since. They have worked their way up to not only the top of the Pacific but the top of the AHL, as well. This isn’t even fresh news either; they have held these positions for months. After the events of April 23, their spot at the top of the Pacific is secured.

