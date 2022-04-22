ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings assign Chase Pearson to Griffins

Cover picture for the articlePearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has...

