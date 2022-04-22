ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Joey Barton has fitness worry as Bristol Rovers bid to spoil Forest Green party

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAEnd_0fHDfSO300

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton admits he has concerns over the fitness of a couple of players ahead of Saturday’s visit of Forest Green, who could clinch promotion this weekend.

Barton did not mention any names, but the issues could be a factor when he comes to name his team for the fixture.

Leon Clarke could continue to miss out having been absent for Rovers’ last two matches.

The striker pulled up in the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 win against Salford on April 15 and has not played since.

Forest Green have no new injury concerns and need only a draw to secure a place in Sky Bet League One next season.

Matty Stevens remains on the long-term injury list after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Ben Stevenson could also continue to miss out after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Forest Green returned to winning ways against Oldham after the surprise 4-0 defeat at Barrow and manager Rob Edwards could stick with the side who succeeded on Monday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Northampton move into automatic promotion places with win at Leyton Orient

Northampton moved into the automatic promotion places with a 4-2 away win at Leyton Orient. Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he rifled home an unstoppable 20-yard shot and the Cobblers doubled their lead on 32 minutes when John Guthrie scored from close range after his initial effort had hit the upright.
SOCCER
newschain

Kristian Dennis strike gives Carlisle victory over Bristol Rovers

Paul Simpson’s remarkable Carlisle revival continued with a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers. Joey Barton’s on-song side had won four games on the bounce, and eight of their last 10, to pile the pressure on the top three. But Kristian Dennis’ 72nd-minute winner sent Rovers down to...
SOCCER
newschain

Alex Morris praises Crewe players for resilient response to relegation

Alex Morris lavished praise on Crewe’s players for the tireless effort they have showed since he was placed in caretaker charge. Former academy coach Morris’ claims on the permanent job at Gresty Road have been enhanced by three battling performances, the most recent Saturday’s late comeback to secure a point from a 2-2 draw with Ipswich thanks to Tommy Lowery’s thumping 86th-minute strike.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Clarke
Person
Matty Stevens
Person
Joey Barton
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Peterborough and Oldham relegated; Forest Green promoted

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship following a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge netted the only goal just before half-time as third-bottom Posh joined Derby and Barnsley in dropping to League One. Meanwhile, Forest, up to fourth, look virtually assured of a play-off place. Second-placed Bournemouth claimed...
SOCCER
BBC

Kyle McFadzean: Coventry City defender signs new one-year contract

Coventry City's Kyle McFadzean has signed a new contract with the promotion-chasing Championship club. McFadzean, 35, who joined City when they were still in League One in 2019, has signed to stay for another year. "I love this club," he said. "The fans are unbelievable. I think I've got better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Green#Fitness#Green Party#Salford#Barrow
SB Nation

Good Evans! Corry’s upturn in form is great news for Sunderland

For everyone connected with Sunderland, the 2021/22 season has been one of extremes, of genuine highs and crushing lows. In terms of results, we’ve had the brilliant (the 5-0 home victory against Sheffield Wednesday) the terrible (a shambolic 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers), and the crazy (an extremely frustrating 3-3 draw against Wycombe Wanderers).
SOCCER
newschain

Rotherham take control of promotion race with win over Oxford

Rotherham firmly wrestled their automatic promotion destiny back into their own hands after coming from behind to beat Oxford 2-1. The second-placed Millers are level on points with MK Dons but ahead on goal difference and with a game in hand as League One heads to a dramatic finale. Oxford...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sunderland crush Cambridge to improve their play-off hopes

Sunderland gave their play-off hopes a major boost in Sky Bet League One as they thrashed 10-man Cambridge United 5-1 at the Stadium of Light. The visitors had to play for almost 80 minutes with a man disadvantage after Lloyd Jones was dismissed for a foul on Ross Stewart, and the Black Cats exploited their numerical superiority ruthlessly.
SOCCER
newschain

Jon Brady has eyes on the prize as Northampton move into top three

Jon Brady hailed another step towards promotion as Northampton moved into the top three in League Two with a 4-2 away win at Leyton Orient. A first-half goal-fest saw Mitch Pinnock, John Guthrie and Joshua Felix-Eppiah open up a three-goal advantage before Theo Archibald replied for the home side. Felix-Eppiah...
SOCCER
newschain

Andy Garner pleased to see Lucas Akins get off the mark for Mansfield

Mansfield’s first-team coach Andy Garner was delighted to see forward Lucas Akins finally grab his first goal for the club in the crucial 2-0 home win over Crawley. The promotion-chasing Stags desperately needed the win after back-to-back defeats and Akins netted the all-important second goal after 72 minutes, shortly after a second yellow card for James Tilley had left in-form Crawley with 10 men.
SOCCER
newschain

David Gray urges Hibernian to enjoy overdue win

Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray told his players to savour the moment after defeating St Mirren in Paisley. It was a first league win in two months for the Easter Road side and followed their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts and then the sacking of manager Shaun Maloney. Gray...
SOCCER
newschain

Mark Hughes delighted to get first home win as Bradford manager

Mark Hughes was delighted to get his first home win as Bradford manager as he praised his side’s performance after they beat already-relegated Scunthorpe 2-1 in Saturday’s League Two clash at Valley Parade. The result ended a run of nine home matches without a win, five of them...
SOCCER
newschain

Solihull keep up promotion hunt with win over struggling Aldershot

Solihull returned to winning ways as goals from Joe Sbarra and Danny Newton earned the promotion-chasers a 2-1 home victory over strugglers Aldershot. Five days on from their loss at National League leaders Stockport that had ended a seven-game unbeaten run featuring five wins, Neal Ardley’s Moors took the lead courtesy of Sbarra’s finish in the 37th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy