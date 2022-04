MOOSIC, Pa. — Jon Meyer, our long-time evening anchor, is moving to mornings. “Throughout the years, Jon has been a part of so many special moments on and off the air at WNEP. Jon is truly proud to serve and is an anchor for our team. He keeps us grounded and rooted in our mission to serve everyone in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. We can’t wait for Jon to join the amazing Newswatch 16 morning team,” said Rachel Bonilla, WNEP News Director.

