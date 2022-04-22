ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read: How the Salon Industry Is Evolving for Stylists, Abercrombie & Fitch Told a Generation What it Was

By Stephanie Saltzman
fashionista.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. How the salon industry is evolving to be better for stylists. Lexy Lebsack explores how the salon industry has changed for hairstylists over the past few years, specifically looking at transformations due to technology, social media, the pandemic and evolving needs...

fashionista.com

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary: The Brand's Biggest Controversies Explained

Abercrombie & Fitch was once so, well, white-hot that it was the subject of a hit pop song. (Cue LFO!) Then, it became obvious that the brand was, well, a bit too white. In Netflix‘s new White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch documentary, the brand’s controversies, including racial discrimination and its impact on culture, are examined. Ready to relive the early 2000s? Spray on some Fierce and find out how to tune in, as well as spoilers and an in-depth look at A&F’s heyday, downfall, and resurrection.
Vogue

My Abercrombie, Myself

It was 1999, I was seven years old, and I wanted a purplish-red Abercrombie & Fitch crewneck so badly I could almost taste the microfibres. This is my main childhood memory of Abercrombie, to be honest – not the clothes but the wanting. I grew up in a family that moved around a lot – first to Moscow, then to Rome – for my parents’ jobs, and while a better-adjusted child might have found herself a Russian or Italian teen brand to covet, I was all-American, all the time.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Sustainable Women’s Fashion Brands to Support During Earth Month and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Fashion trends come and go, but one thing that is always in style is sustainability. The fashion industry is notorious for taking a major toll on the environment and factory workers, as seen in the documentary The True Cost. Shopping some of the best sustainable fashion brands might not solve the fast fashion problem, but when it’s time to replace worn-out pieces in your wardrobe, opting for more ethical and eco-conscious alternatives can help.More from The Hollywood ReporterHelen...
Vogue Magazine

Ganni and Ahluwalia Celebrate Their Second Upcycled Collaboration—This Time in All Denim!

This isn’t a sustainable fashion story. Yes, today is Earth Day, but Ganni’s husband and wife duo Nicolaj and Ditte Reffstrup, and Priya Ahluwalia celebrate our blue planet 365 days a year. The second iteration of their collaboration uses all upcycled materials in denim styles—from jackets to dresses to (my favorite) a beret! Ditte and Ahluwalia met just before the lockdown and began exploring their first collaboration right away. The partnership challenged each of the brands in creative ways. It was the first womenswear project for Ahluwalia. Inspired by her own personal style, Ahluwalia fell deeply in love with the process of designing exactly what she herself wanted to wear out of the house. Although Ganni’s sustainable and upcycled garments are consistently the brand’s bestsellers (something Ditte attributes to responsible consumer demand), Ditte admittedly felt the task of working with deadstock materials to be a creative challenge—one she was up for in a heartbeat with the chance to work with Ahluwalia.
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shimmers in Silver Suit & Metallic Sneakers at the Paul Simon Benefit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah Winfrey suited up in sparkles at the Paul Simon Benefit yesterday in Los Angeles. The talk show host stepped out in silver for the event. She sported a double-breasted blazer that was left unbuttoned to show the detailing of her undershirt. The jacket also featured a shiny sparkle studded finish as well as thin lapels and pockets on each of her sides. She layered a classic white V-neck shirt with a sparkling...
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Goes ‘Under The Sea’ in a White Long-Sleeve Crop Top, Tie-Dye Trousers and Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Halle Bailey spends her days at Disney in style. The “Baby Girl” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician and actress posing in an eye-catching look. Coming off a high note after filming her much-anticipated rendition of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” set to release in 2023, Bailey made a statement with a pair of Princess Ariel-themed Mickey ears worn over a blue bucket hat in the post. ...
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
StyleCaster

Abercrombie Dresses Are Perfect For Wedding Guests—Shop 6 On-Trend Looks Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Picture this. It’s eighth-grade graduation and I’m proudly wearing a floral Abercrombie & Fitch mini dress complete with underwire cups for my non-existent boobs. I looked adorable and also exactly like every other eighth-grade girl at graduation—wearing something besides an Abercrombie dress was simply out of the question. Now at 25 years old, I did not picture myself frequenting the same retailers for occasion-wear and yet, I just spent my morning scrolling through...
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing Plans Hundreds More Stores

Click here to read the full article. Theory turned in a notable performance, according to the Uniqlo owner’s first-half financial report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina Aiming to Recycle 25 Percent of Textile Waste by 2025China Has 'No Intention' of Curbing Xinjiang Textile IndustryOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
womenfitness.net

Valentina Beli: Belarusian Fashion Supermodel, Handbag Designer and Influencer Talks about Her Success Story

You have walked the runways for the world’s finest fashion designers and brands namely Chanel, BCBG, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, and more. You have also appeared in editorials for magazines including L’Officiel, Harper’s Bazaar, and Grazia. Tell us more about your experience working for them and how these professional achievements have acted as a motivator to further your professional career as a supermodel and also as a catalyst to achieve spectacular heights in modeling?
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish and Ava DuVernay Toast Designer LaQuan Smith’s “Unapologetically Sexy” Style at L.A. Dinner

Tiffany Haddish turned up wearing a see-through velvet tiger-stripe mini-dress by designer LaQuan Smith. Julia Fox, who walked in his fall 2022 show in New York, showed her midriff in a red bandeau top and black pants by the 33-year-old designer. And recently departed Netflix marketing chief Bozoma Saint John also wore a LaQuan Smith design, a bias-cut slip dress in sparkling metallic green. They — along with names including Ava DuVernay, January Jones, Savannah James (wife of LeBron) and models Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow — were all present at a party at Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
Vogue Magazine

I Always Get Complimented on This Unexpected Spring Nail Color

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I’ve been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty’s Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.
WWD

Stylist Kat Gosik Talks Christine Quinn’s ‘Campy,’ ‘Barbie Doll’ Style on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Though there’s an abundance of over-the-top, bold and colorful ensembles seen on Netflix’s hit reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” very few can match the energy of Christine Quinn. From the get-go, Quinn — who has gained prominence from appearing in the show since its first season aired in 2019 — has turned her thriving career as a real estate agent into a real-life catwalk wherever she goes, commanding the attention of every room she walks into with her daring, head-to-toe designer outfits.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos...
ETOnline.com

Camila Cabello's Stylish Shoes Are Both Comfortable and Sustainable — Shop Ahead of Earth Day 2022

Leave it to Camila Cabello to find the perfect shoe for spring — and in the form of a blush-colored and totally sustainable sneaker no less. In celebration of Earth Day 2022, this month's fashion vibe is all about sporting products that are as ethical as they are stylish — because who says you can't look good and simultaneously save the planet while you're at it? And Cabello proved to be the latest celebrity to tap into spring's eco-friendly fashion trends — donning a pair of responsibly made sneakers from Avre, aka Hollywood's favorite (yet totally under-the-radar) sustainable fashion brand.
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
