ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Mortgage Program Offers Two New Products for First-time Homebuyers

WBOC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CARROLLTON, Md.– Officials with the Maryland Mortgage Program on Thursday announced the launch of two new loan products to provide higher levels of down payment and closing cost assistance. The Maryland Mortgage Program has been the state’s flagship homeownership program for more than 40 years, and, for...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Texas program offers homeowners assistance funds for delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is offering homeowner assistance through the state’s homeowner assistance fund to help eligible homeowners with past due mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance, and delinquent homeowner association and condo association fees, according to Kristina Tirloni, senior communications adviser for the TDHCA.
TEXAS STATE
WBOC

Maryland's New Water Assistance Program Helps Low-Income Families in Need

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- The state Department of Human Services on Thursday announced it has launched a new program designed to help Marylanders offset the costs of water and wastewater bills. The federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers eligible households up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on those Maryland households...
MARYLAND STATE
Fortune

7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the Biden administration announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended through August, it presented an additional change that could boost the credit scores of millions of borrowers: pulling them out of default.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
FOXBusiness

Today’s 30-, 20-year mortgage refinance rates drop | April 21, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Affordable Housing#Interest Rates#Mortage#Marylanders#Maryland Department Of
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on April 19, 2022: Rates Rise

Several important mortgage refinance rates made gains today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates climb. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year. Although rates are...
REAL ESTATE
The Staten Island Advance

Student loans: 3.6M borrowers move closer to debt forgiveness under new federal plan

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Federal education officials this week announced additional steps to help at least 3.6 million borrowers move closer to debt forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education announced it is taking steps that will bring borrowers closer to public service loan and income-drive repayment (IDR) forgiveness by addressing historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs. They also help to address the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on borrowers with lower incomes and high debt loads.
EDUCATION
WBOC

Salisbury Entrepreneur Named SBA's Maryland Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SALISBURY, Md.— Vinessa Williams of Little Leaders Learning Center in Salisbury, Md., has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office. Williams, along with 13 additional award winners, will be honored at the 36th Annual Maryland Small Business Awards Luncheon...
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
US News and World Report

Why the Underwriter Denied Your Mortgage Loan

Getting denied for a mortgage loan can be a stressful experience, especially in today's competitive real estate market. While it's important to make sure your credit is ready for a mortgage before you start the process, it's a good idea to understand the potential reasons for denial and what you can do to avoid a major setback in your homebuying plans.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

4 Options for Financing Home Improvements

Making the right financing choice can make all the difference when improving your home. Home improvements can be expensive. There are several options to cover the costs of home improvements. Saving for improvements is ideal, but you could also tap into home equity or borrow using other types of loans.
HOME & GARDEN
morningbrew.com

“Mortgage, baby, and inflation. Help!”

In this weekly column, we sort out financial gray areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. Dear Money Scoop: I recently bought a house and moved in with my girlfriend. We are expecting a child and plan to get married in the next year. All along, we’ve handled our finances separately, but since we’re expecting and living together, we’ve discussed partly sharing finances. We’ve agreed to contribute a certain percentage of our income to a joint savings account for our baby. But we’re concerned about inflation outpacing the interest we get on our savings. We’re investing amateurs and are afraid to default to it. What’s your advice for an appropriate way to channel our savings? Secondly, is there a legal way to include my girlfriend in my mortgage, and is it advisable to do so?—Expecting & Investing.
BUSINESS
Market Analysis

How LoanBase Is Transforming The Real Estate Lending Industry

Commercial loan volumes have increased heavily early this year, with growth encouraged by inflation and a rise in deferred investments. Business owners have been keen on borrowing more, and a strong indication of that is U.S Bancorp, where commercial loans increased 8% from the previous quarter, while Wells Fargo saw a 5.3% rise as well.
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for April 20, 2022: Rates Keep Ticking Higher

Several closely followed mortgage refinance rates made gains today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates increase. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year. Although rates...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy