NASA celebrates Earth Day 2022 and brings awareness to where we’ve come & what more needs to be done

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Earth Day! What a great set of numbers to kick off a great Earth Day 2022 – April 22, 2022! Not only is the world celebrating, but NASA is too!

NASA is hosting numerous events on its website, to commemorate this important day. For decades, NASA has been using satellites to learn more about Earth. Through these observations from outer space, it allows scientists to track even subtle changes in land masses, sea levels and our climate. Together, the data from satellites and ground-based missions help inform weather predictions and improve crop planting, too.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with NASA Earth Scientist Dr. Matt Rodell. They talked about NASA’s connection and role during this Earth Day, and what’s been going on over these past 5 decades on the planet. What have scientists learned. Also, how the knowledge will help in the detection of hurricanes, wild fires, and storms. Plus, how this research impacts our water supply, crops and so much more! Check out Sharron’s interview below.

Then head to this NASA link to learn more on how you and your family can learn more about Earth Day 2022 and NASA’s part in it, along with interactive features you can take part in, with your entire family!

NASA Earth Day Interactive Celebrations 2022

