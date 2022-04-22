ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NASA celebrates Earth Day 2022 and brings awareness to where we’ve come & what more needs to be done

By Sharron Melton
KIAH
KIAH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmhbu_0fHDdQh100

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Earth Day! What a great set of numbers to kick off a great Earth Day 2022 – April 22, 2022! Not only is the world celebrating, but NASA is too!

NASA is hosting numerous events on its website, to commemorate this important day. For decades, NASA has been using satellites to learn more about Earth. Through these observations from outer space, it allows scientists to track even subtle changes in land masses, sea levels and our climate. Together, the data from satellites and ground-based missions help inform weather predictions and improve crop planting, too.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with NASA Earth Scientist Dr. Matt Rodell. They talked about NASA’s connection and role during this Earth Day, and what’s been going on over these past 5 decades on the planet. What have scientists learned. Also, how the knowledge will help in the detection of hurricanes, wild fires, and storms. Plus, how this research impacts our water supply, crops and so much more! Check out Sharron’s interview below.

Then head to this NASA link to learn more on how you and your family can learn more about Earth Day 2022 and NASA’s part in it, along with interactive features you can take part in, with your entire family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyQIq_0fHDdQh100
NASA Earth Day Interactive Celebrations 2022
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Earth, TX
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Interstellar Space#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Satellite company urges US to stop blowing up spacecraft

Planet, a satellite company founded “with the mission to image the Earth every day and make change visible, accessible, and actionable,” urged the United States government this week to stop blowing up spacecraft over concerns that the destruction is having a negative impact on a “healthy space ecosystem.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

SpaceWatch: NASA discovers rapidly growing black hole

NASA has identified a rapidly growing black hole that was long considered a critical "missing link" to the early universe. Dr. Jennifer Wiseman, a senior astrophysicist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the latest discovery.
ASTRONOMY
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
516
Followers
294
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy