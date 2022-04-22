ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

A Round Icon Celebrates Our Globe's Big Day

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonestly? It isn't impossible to take a photo of the entire Earth and have the whole planet fully appear in the frame. It's been done before, of course, but the tricky bit is you have to be quite far from this planet to make it happen, like Voyager 1 was when...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Help Name These Cuties on World Penguin Day

BEAK-STILL OUR HEARTS: Spying a wonderful waddler, the sort of noble creature that crosses an ice floe with plenty of gusto, a few slips 'n slides, and more moxie than we could possibly ever summon? How our heart does pitter-patter over penguins and all of their adorable antics. We love to see these stand-up superstars caring for their young, taking a dive in the ocean, and prettily preening on the shore. So captivated are we by these amazing avian icons that finding a name for one, at first glance, seems almost too easy. Tuxedo? Frosty? These flightless birds seem to prompt humans to take all sorts of flights of fancy. But we're not often asked to help find a moniker for one of these majestic animals, so when that opportunity does come along? We waddle, as we quickly as we can, in the direction of the team doing the asking.
ANIMALS
NBC Los Angeles

LA Latina Business Owner Combines Love for Culture and Pink

Taco stands in downtown Los Angeles can be found on pretty much every street, but how often do you come across a pink taco truck, and with pink handmade tortillas?. With a goal to empower and inspire others, a Latina business owner found a way to combine her love for fashion, her culture, food and the color pink.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

This Breakthrough Fabric Counters Hot Weather and Climate Change

Climate change is the defining issue of our time. It’s bigger than politics, bigger than pandemics, even bigger than the sale of certain social media apps. To fight it, we need collective, large-scale solutions. But there are also independent, small-scale strategies that have the ability to bring about big change. Some of these strategies you know well, such as recycling and reusing when possible. As effective as these practices can be, we’re constantly exploring new and novel ways to fight climate change, and mitigate the effects it’s already having on our lives. Enter: LifeLabs.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Summer Project: Grow a Mega Pumpkin (and Maybe Win Big)

Garden goings-on are proliferating as April ends and May blows in, with tours, events, and tip-filled seminars sprouting as quickly as dandelions on a sunny hillside. But there is one regional gardening event riding in on the breeze that is rather different, starting with the fact that it is centered on a superstar of fall, not spring.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

CAMP, a Kid-Creative Spot, Opens in SoCal

Calling upon a camp-like setting, complete with atmospheric backdrops, cabin-cute structures, colorful trees, and the sort of outdoorsy details we expect from a woodsy destination usually means that we need to head someplace full of firs, streams, and puffy clouds. Sometimes, though?. When something enchanting is in the crisp forest...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy