A Round Icon Celebrates Our Globe's Big Day

BEAK-STILL OUR HEARTS: Spying a wonderful waddler, the sort of noble creature that crosses an ice floe with plenty of gusto, a few slips 'n slides, and more moxie than we could possibly ever summon? How our heart does pitter-patter over penguins and all of their adorable antics. We love to see these stand-up superstars caring for their young, taking a dive in the ocean, and prettily preening on the shore. So captivated are we by these amazing avian icons that finding a name for one, at first glance, seems almost too easy. Tuxedo? Frosty? These flightless birds seem to prompt humans to take all sorts of flights of fancy. But we're not often asked to help find a moniker for one of these majestic animals, so when that opportunity does come along? We waddle, as we quickly as we can, in the direction of the team doing the asking.

ANIMALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO