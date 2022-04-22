Will There Be a Season 2 of Apple TV Plus’s ‘Pachinko’?

The show's cast and producers reveal how the show transcends geographical, language, and generational borders. The pan sizzles as the grandmother prepares ingredients for pajeon, a Korean green onion pancake. Her grandson, who has just arrived in Osaka from New York on business, lifts the lid off a pot as steam permeates the kitchen. "You have to eat. Look at yourself in the mirror. All skins and bones!" Sunja chides Solomon in Korean. Moments later, a middle-aged woman in a silky dress with perfectly coiffed hair scurries into the room. "Etsuko-san!" Solomon exclaims, and speaks in Japanese with his father's girlfriend. It's one of a slew of scenes from Pachinko's first episode that immediately reflects the show's multilingual storytelling. Throughout the Apple TV+ series, characters converse in Korean, Japanese, and English. And while this scene takes place in 1989 Osaka, the story is just as much about a different time period in a different location: 1915 Yeongdo, an island in Korea — and all the years in between. Pachinko spans countries, languages, and generations, immersing viewers in a sweeping epic about one Korean family.

