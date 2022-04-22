Never bunt, ever, ever, ever

A curious thing has happened in the last few years of the National Football League: teams started going for it on fourth down more. A lot more. In the first week of the most recent NFL season, teams attempted a fourth down conversion 33 times before the fourth quarter, four times...
Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Some NFL teams reportedly have some “off-field” concerns about one of the top quarterback options in this year’s draft class. NFL teams aren’t sure about former Ole Miss standout quarterback Matt Corral. An anonymous NFL offensive coordinator shared some of these concerns with NFL insider Albert Breer.
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Nearly three dozen major league hitters have hung around long enough to reach the magic milestone of 3,000 hits, including — as of Saturday — Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, the most recent to reach the milestone.
...
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Hope of deliverance: I know, I know what in the world does USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and legendary musician Paul McCartney, the former Beatle, have in common? Well, Riley brought his 2022 USC football team into the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced record turnout of 33,427 and a national ESPN audience, looking to end spring ball with some “Hope of Deliverance”, an optimistic Paul McCartney song that parallels the optimism for USC fans that Riley can actually bring “Hope of Deliverance” for the Trojans return to national prominence.
Comments / 0