Never bunt, ever, ever, ever

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Hope of deliverance: I know, I know what in the world does USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and legendary musician Paul McCartney, the former Beatle, have in common? Well, Riley brought his 2022 USC football team into the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in front of an announced record turnout of 33,427 and a national ESPN audience, looking to end spring ball with some “Hope of Deliverance”, an optimistic Paul McCartney song that parallels the optimism for USC fans that Riley can actually bring “Hope of Deliverance” for the Trojans return to national prominence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO