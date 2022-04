The San Diego Padres had sky high expectations in 2021 but a late season collapse did them in. But the Padres have high expectations once again in 2022 and have enjoyed a nice start to the season. However, they will need to prove that they can continue playing well over a 162 game slate. They will also need to compete with the Dodgers and Giants in the NL West.

