Fancy becoming a blood sucker? English Heritage bids to stage world's largest gathering of people dressed as VAMPIRES at Yorkshire's Whitby Abbey that inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

More than 1,000 'vampires' will make their way to Whitby in May to sink their teeth into setting a new world record.

If you want to join them, you will need a pair of fangs, a willingness to wear black and a fearsome demeanor.

English Heritage wants to stage the world's largest gathering of people dressed as vampires to mark the 125th anniversary of the publication of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula.

Whilst 1,040 vampires will be needed to break the current record, organisers are hoping to get 1,897, to mark the year that Stoker's book was released.

The vampires will gather at Yorkshire's 13th-century Whitby Abbey, which helped inspire Stoker to write his book. Whitby itself featured prominently in the novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32G34b_0fHDYEWK00
More than 1,000 'vampires' will make their way to Whitby in May to sink their teeth into setting a new world record. Pictured: People dressed as vampires pose for photos at Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZU3oU_0fHDYEWK00
English Heritage wants to stage the world's largest gathering of people dressed as vampires to mark the 125th anniversary of the publication of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula. Pictured: A young boy is seen dressed as a vampire at Whitby Abbey

The 'strict' dress code for the May 26 event means that those taking part will need to wear a full traditional vampire costume.

It is defined by the Guinness World Records as: black trousers, black shirt or dress, black shoes, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat and fangs.

To publicise the record attempt, some people recently headed to Whitby for a photoshoot in their vampire garb.

Mark Williamson, site manager at English Heritage's Whitby Abbey said: 'This is such an exciting year for us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYOmt_0fHDYEWK00
Bram Stoker published his classic novel in 1897. A large part of it is set in Whitby and the author stayed there while writing it 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzldS_0fHDYEWK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lxLK_0fHDYEWK00
The 'strict' dress code for the May 26 event means that those taking part will need to wear a full traditional vampire costume
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03D8Ao_0fHDYEWK00
The dress code is defined by the Guinness World Records as: black trousers, black shirt or dress, black shoes, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat and fangs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E72D8_0fHDYEWK00
'We have so much to see and do, starting with our world breaking attempt in May and ending with our much-loved Illuminated Abbey over the October half-term and lots in between.

'The challenge of breaking this record is an exciting one and we look forward to welcoming would-be vampires to Whitby Abbey on the 26 May for a fun evening of entertainment and hopefully a successful new record too.

'You'll need to register on line and have a look at our website to see what makes a vampire a vampire!'

The abbey itself also featured in Bram Stoker's spine-chilling tome, which tells the story of the evil Count Dracula.

He attempts to move from his home in Transylvania to England so that he can find new victims.

He plagues the seaside town of Whitby before he is hunted down by a group led by Abraham Van Helsing.

The novel also stars English solicitor Jonathan Harker, who stays with the count on a business trip but ends up becoming his prisoner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLqy7_0fHDYEWK00
The story has also been turned into several classic films, including a 1972 version starring Christopher Lee (left). Gary Oldman (right) also played the Count in 1993 film Bram Stoker's Dracula.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1WXm_0fHDYEWK00

The attempt will seek to break the previous record of 1,039 people dressed as vampires, which was set at Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

Hundreds of vampire fans descend on Whitby every year, with the local vicar objecting to them descending on the local churchyard looking for Dracula's 'grave'.

The hotel where Stoker stayed, and where much of the book was researched, still stands and a plaque marks his time there.

The story has also been turned into several classic films, including a 1972 version starring Christopher Lee.

Gary Oldman also played the Count in 1993 film Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Comments / 0

Community Policy