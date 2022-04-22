Prince Harry & Prince Charles Haven't Spoken Since Their 'Awkward But Cordial' Meeting Last Week, Claims Source

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret visit to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles last week made some believe the family was working on mending ties, a source divulged to The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex, 37, and his father, 73, haven't had any communication since.

One insider told the outlet that the meeting on Thursday, April 14, was "cordial but slightly awkward," and it reportedly lasted for a mere 15 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Some believe the gathering was Harry's way of getting back into the good graces of his brood, and it seems to have worked, as he's been invited to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

"Harry loved seeing his grandmother again and he is acutely aware of her advancing years," said a source. "He is desperate for [daughter Lilibet ] to meet her great-grandmother and for Archie to see her again now [that] he is likely to enjoy and remember the event."

Article continues below advertisement

In an NBC interview that aired on Tuesday, April 20, the dad-of-two explained that he's doing his best to try and see if his California-based family can attend the Jubilee, but issues like personal security have to be worked out first.

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry is certainly in favor of going, so naturally plans are being put in place for him to make the trip should he want to confirm. There is the issue of security and the ongoing court case which needs to be sorted out," another insider shared. "Previously it was a red line for Harry but there might be a resolution in the offering. Everything will hinge on that, but Harry loves seeing his grandmother and wants to spend time with her and his family."

A source shared with The Sun that Charles actually invited Harry, Meghan, and their two kids to stay with him if they do come out to the U.K. this summer.

And if Harry does, Charles will likely use their time together to discuss the contents of the former's upcoming book, as he announced last year that he'll be releasing a "truthful" memoir sometime in the fall.