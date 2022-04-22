ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waveland, MS

UPDATE: Waveland police seeking second suspect in fatal shooting

Sea Coast Echo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWaveland police on Friday announced that the department is looking for a second suspect, 27-year-old Antwine Q. James, in regards to Thursday morning’s shooting that left one dead. James is described as a black male and is considered “armed and dangerous,” Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said in...

www.seacoastecho.com

