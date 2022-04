What really is the state of our union? I believe there are very few positive things coming out of this far-left administration. The Southern Border is a tragedy, yet it continues unabated regardless of negative consequences. Our energy sector is hampered by not pumping oil in Alaska and cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which could have more efficiently transferred Canadian crude to our country. Striking a 2021 agreement with Germany to allow completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 to Europe was a mistake, empowering Russia to potentially blackmail Western Europe. Inflation is rampant. Does it really feel like we are on the right track?

POLITICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO