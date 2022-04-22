ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Pierce, Frances Boudreaux named Barker Honda Athletes of the Week

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
South Lafourche baseball player Joshua Pierce and Vandebilt Catholic softball player Frances Boudreaux were named Barker Honda Athletes of the Week contest winners presented by The Courier and Daily Comet on Friday.

Both athletes won a fan vote that took place from Monday through Thursday on houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com.

Pierce won the male award after he threw 13 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Vandebilt on April 12. He allowed three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

Covenant Christian baseball player Hayden Scott was second in the male voting and Assumption tennis player Drake Scoby was third.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Houma area top performers in baseball, softball and spring sports for week of April 18

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Houma area high school softball top 5 teams for week of April 18

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Houma area high school baseball top 5 teams for week of April 18

Boudreaux won the female award after she hit a home run with two RBIs in a 8-1 win over Berwick on April 11.

St. James softball player Mhallayah Picou was second in the female contest voting and Assumption tennis duo of Anna Blanchard and Alyse Walker was third.

Area athletes from all 13 high schools in The Courier/Daily Comet’s coverage area are eligible for player of the week.

The players are nominated based on athletic achievements and winners will receive a framed certificate.

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Joshua Pierce, Frances Boudreaux named Barker Honda Athletes of the Week

