Washington State

Vivian’s Cadenzas – Washington Guest DJs 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Perea, Vivian Shanley, and Annika Twedt-Ball present a rollicking hour of...

99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES
Eagle 102.3

Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
MUSIC
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – Rod Denson’s storied career

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We remember an 18 News legend. On this installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we look back on the storied career of the late-great Rod Denson. For nearly 30 years, Denson did it all at WETM-TV as a reporter, videographer, weatherman, and anchor. In 2016, the WETM-TV family bid a final farewell […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Independent

Ann Wilson: ‘Singing Led Zeppelin taught me how to sing rock ‘n’ roll – loud and high’

It is morning in Florida, and Ann Wilson is giving me the weather report. “It’s springtime,” she says, looking out of the window, her dark hair groomed and face freshly made up. “It’s pretty blustery, but warm. Things are starting to bloom, and the birds are coming back.” Her voice has a bounce and a buoyancy, as if it, too, has been newly blow-dried.Unexpectedly, these quiet days on the coast seem to suit one of rock’s great trailblazers. With her younger sister Nancy on guitar and backing vocals, Wilson found fame in the mid-Seventies fronting Heart. The first hard rock...

