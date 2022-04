Case High School’s Varsity Football has appointed a new head coach. Anton Graham has accepted the position to take over and replace the previous coach, Bryan Shredl. This will be Graham’s first head coaching opportunity as a football coach for Racine Unified School District. He has years of experience under his belt as a coach and as a player to guide him as he tackles his first season with the Eagles.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO